Russian Anti-Doping Agency remains compliant despite missing World Anti-Doping Agency deadline

Sixteen national anti-doping bodies had called for Russia to be suspended

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) remains compliant and will face no punishment for delaying access by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) to data from its Moscow lab, Wada has said.

Wada's inspection team had been denied access after Rusada was set a 31 December deadline to comply, but eventually gained access on 10 January.

The visit was a condition of Rusada's reinstatement in September 2018.

President Sir Craig Reedie said "very significant progress" had been made.

"There's no doubt that the executive committee was pleased to hear the very significant progress that's been made to resolve doping matters in Russia," he added.

Reedie said Wada would now move on to the second phase, authenticating the data collected.

If the data retrieved from the laboratory was found not to be authentic or to have been tampered with, Wada would "propose serious consequences", said the chairman of its compliance review committee, Jonathan Taylor QC.

It is understood Taylor was referring to a possible ban from the Olympic Games, which Wada now has the ability to issue under new sanctioning powers.

"Ultimately we can identify athletes who have cheated. We will not be deterred from this mission," he said.

British Paralympic medallist Ali Jawad, who is a member of UK Anti-Doping's athlete commission, said the global athlete community felt let down by the decision.

"I feel now is the time Wada needs to be as transparent as possible with the processes going forward," the Rio 2016 powerlifting silver medallist told BBC Sport.

"I feel like Wada has constantly changed the goalposts for Russia and today's decision has not been a big surprise.

"I welcome that the data has been received but there are a lot of athletes now questioning the integrity of Wada."

Russia's failure to provide full access to the lab and data before the December deadline led 16 national anti-doping bodies (Nados) and Wada's athlete committee to call for the country to be suspended.

A report from Professor Richard McLaren in July 2016 found Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme for four years across the "vast majority" of Olympic sports.

A subsequent report stated more than 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from doping and Russia was later banned from competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Wada had insisted Russia meet two criteria before Rusada could be reinstated to competition: accept the findings of the McLaren report, and grant access to Moscow's anti-doping laboratory.

Wada vice-president Linda Helleland opposed today's decision, with the organisation confirming that she "maintained her position from September that Rusada should have been asserted as non-compliant until the process was complete".

