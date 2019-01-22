Russian Anti-Doping Agency remains compliant despite missing World Anti-Doping Agency deadline
The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) remains compliant and will face no punishment for delaying access by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) to data from its Moscow lab, Wada has said.
Wada's inspection team had been denied access after Rusada was set a 31 December deadline to comply, but eventually gained access on 10 January.
The visit was a condition of Rusada's reinstatement in September 2018.
President Sir Craig Reedie said "very significant progress" had been made.
"There's no doubt that the executive committee was pleased to hear the very significant progress that's been made to resolve doping matters in Russia," he added.
Reedie said Wada would now move on to the second phase, authenticating the data collected.
If the data retrieved from the laboratory was found not to be authentic or to have been tampered with, Wada would "propose serious consequences", said the chairman of its compliance review committee, Jonathan Taylor QC.
It is understood Taylor was referring to a possible ban from the Olympic Games, which Wada now has the ability to issue under new sanctioning powers.
"Ultimately we can identify athletes who have cheated. We will not be deterred from this mission," he said.
British Paralympic medallist Ali Jawad, who is a member of UK Anti-Doping's athlete commission, said the global athlete community felt let down by the decision.
"I feel now is the time Wada needs to be as transparent as possible with the processes going forward," the Rio 2016 powerlifting silver medallist told BBC Sport.
"I feel like Wada has constantly changed the goalposts for Russia and today's decision has not been a big surprise.
"I welcome that the data has been received but there are a lot of athletes now questioning the integrity of Wada."
Russia's failure to provide full access to the lab and data before the December deadline led 16 national anti-doping bodies (Nados) and Wada's athlete committee to call for the country to be suspended.
A report from Professor Richard McLaren in July 2016 found Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme for four years across the "vast majority" of Olympic sports.
A subsequent report stated more than 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from doping and Russia was later banned from competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Wada had insisted Russia meet two criteria before Rusada could be reinstated to competition: accept the findings of the McLaren report, and grant access to Moscow's anti-doping laboratory.
Wada vice-president Linda Helleland opposed today's decision, with the organisation confirming that she "maintained her position from September that Rusada should have been asserted as non-compliant until the process was complete".
How the Russian doping scandal unfolded
- December 2014: As many as 99% of Russian athletes are guilty of doping, a German TV documentary alleges.
- November 2015: A Wada commission publishes an independent report alleging widespread corruption, amounting to state-sponsored doping in Russian track and field athletics. Rusada is declared non-compliant.
- May 2016: Former Moscow anti-doping laboratory boss Grigory Rodchenkov, who has turned whistleblower, says dozens of Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi had cheated.
- July 2016: Russia operated a state-sponsored doping programme for four years across the "vast majority" of summer and winter Olympic sports, says a report from Professor Richard McLaren.
- August 2016: International Olympic Committee (IOC) decides against imposing a blanket ban on Russian athletes at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Individual sporting federations rule instead, with 271 Russians competing.
- December 2016: Wada publishes the second part of the McLaren report which says more than 1,000 Russian athletes benefited from doping.
- January 2017: Rusada and Russian sport authorities given list of criteria to achieve before winning back recognition.
- March 2017: Wada says Russia's anti-doping reforms are not happening quickly enough.
- February 2018: Russia are banned from competing at 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea by the IOC, but 169 athletes who prove they are clean allowed to compete under a neutral flag.
- May 2018: Wada writes to Rusada offering 'compromise' solution.
- September 2018: News of the compromise, revealed by the BBC, prompts fury from athletes and doping bodies.
- December 2018: Wada team is unable to access Moscow laboratory and data.
- January 2019: Wada team gains access to Moscow laboratory and data.