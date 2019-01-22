Football gossip: Higuain, Gueye, Mendy, Pogba, Martial, Rodriguez, Hazard

Updated at 16:00 GMT Tuesday:

Chelsea face a race against time to complete a loan deal for Argentina and Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain if the 31-year-old, currently on loan at AC Milan, is to make his debut against Tottenham on Thursday in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. (Mail)

AC Milan assistant manager Luigi Riccio says there is still work to be done on Higuain's loan move, with Milan currently in negotiations with Genoa for Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek, 23. (Sky Sports)

Paris St-Germain have made a bid for Everton's Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 29. (L'Equipe - in French)

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy, 24, is set to return to the squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Burton after recovering from his knee ligament injury. (Independent)

Tuesday morning gossip:

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, is ready to sit down with the club for talks over a contract extension. (Sun)

Manchester United's France striker Anthony Martial, 23, is also moving closer to agreeing a new contract at Old Trafford. (ESPN)

Arsenal have investigated the possibility of signing Real Madrid and Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez on an initial loan deal. The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Bayern Munich. (Independent)

Eden Hazard, 28, says he would not join Manchester United even if Zinedine Zidane took over as manager and hinted that he could stay with Chelsea. (Star)

Bayern Munich are poised to make a £10m bid for Manchester City's Wales international striker Rabbi Matondo, 18, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Sun)

West Ham have had a 40m euros (£35.28m) bid rejected by Atalanta for Colombia international forward Duvan Zapata, 27. (Tuttosport, via Calciomercato)

Cardiff are preparing a £2m offer for Sunderland's Josh Maja, but the Black Cats want £4m for their 20-year-old striker. (Sun)

Manchester United would prefer to hire a director of football before the key decision of appointing their next permanent manager in the summer. (Independent)

West Ham have told forward Marko Arnautovic, 29, they will allow him to leave in the summer, but will not sell him in January - even if the Austrian refuses to play. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is expected to join Atletico Madrid on loan for the rest of the season, with an option for the Spanish club to buy the 26-year-old. (Sky Sports)

Paris St-Germain captain Thiago Silva says it would not be a mistake to let France midfielder Adrien Rabiot leave the club. The 23-year-old is a target for a number of Premier League clubs. (Telefoot, via Talksport)

Arsenal are considering a move for Juventus and Italy Under-21 goalkeeper Emil Audero, 22, who is currently on loan at Sampdoria, as a replacement for the retiring Petr Cech. (Gianluca Di Marzio, via Metro)

Manchester City have all but given up on signing Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong after Paris St-Germain entered the battle for the 21-year-old's signature. (Metro)

Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara, 23, is in talks to join Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor on loan until the end of the season. (Mail)

Kamara's Fulham career appears to be over after the striker was ordered to train with the club's Under-23s. (Telegraph)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is willing to take a £5m hit to sell striker Vincent Janssen, 24, this month, having signed the Netherlands international for £17m. (Telegraph)

Burnley are interested in signing Janssen, who has already turned down a loan deal with Sevilla because he wants a permanent move from Spurs. (Mail)

Liverpool are expected to become the first club in the world to report an annual net profit of more than 100m euros (£88.3m). (Telegraph)

Stewart Downing will attempt to resolve his impasse with Middlesbrough this week. The former England winger, 34, is currently not playing because the club do not want to trigger a one-year contract extension, which begins after one more start. (Mail)

West Brom have been linked with Ipswich's Danish defender Jonas Knudsen, 26, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Birmingham Mail)

Defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 21, currently on loan at West Brom, could be recalled by Manchester City, who are looking to give him game time elsewhere. (Birmingham Mail)

Reims defender Bjorn Engels, 24, on loan at the Ligue 1 club from Olympiakos and linked recently with Everton, has revealed it would be a "dream" to play for Arsenal. (Mirror)

Aston Villa are monitoring Le Havre defender Harold Moukoudi, 21, but the player's agent has indicated he will join a Ligue 1 team this summer. (Birmingham Mail)

Bristol City winger Antoine Semenyo, 19, is on the radar of both Chelsea and Manchester United. Semenyo is currently on loan at Newport. (Mirror)

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, 25, posted a stern rebuke on social media, appearing to reject rumours of a move to Juventus. (Star)

Leeds will bid for Swansea and Wales winger Daniel James, 21, this week. (Mirror)

Nottingham Forest are thought to have taken an interest in Scunthorpe's Belgian midfielder Funso Ojo, 27, who has also been linked with Derby. (Nottingham Post)

Millwall are close to reaching an agreement with local authority Lewisham council that would see the club stay in their south London home and improve the New Den. (Guardian)