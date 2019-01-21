Football gossip: Arnautovic, Boateng, Matondo, Carroll, Hazard, Higuain, Darmian, Rodriguez

Updated at 16:00 GMT Monday:

West Ham have told forward Marko Arnautovic, 29, they will allow him to leave in the summer, but will not sell him in January - even if the Austrian, refuses to play. (London Evening Standard)

Bayern Munich are poised to make a £10m bid for Manchester City's Wales international striker Rabbi Matondo, 18, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Sun)

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Sassuolo's ex-Tottenham midfielder forward Kevin-Prince Boateng, 31, on a six-month loan deal, with an option to buy to the former Ghana international. (Goal)

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is expected to join Atletico Madrid on loan for the rest of the season, with an option for the Spanish club to buy the 26-year-old. (Sky Sports)

Paris St-Germain captain Thiago Silva says it would not be a mistake to let France midfielder Adrien Rabiot leave the club. The 23-year-old is a target for a number of Premier League clubs. (Telefoot, via Talksport)

Monday morning gossip:

West Ham's England striker Andy Carroll, 30, has emerged as a shock contender to fill Tottenham's injury problems in attack. (Sun)

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard will not join Real Madrid this month but the 28-year-old Belgium international wants to reject any other offers and move to the Spanish giants at the end of the season. (Marca, via Mirror)

The Blues are expected to complete the loan signing of Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, while Italy defender Emerson Palmieri, 24, could move in the opposite direction for £15m. (Star)

Argentina international Higuain, 31, is due to arrive in London on Tuesday to finalise his move to the Stamford Bridge club. (Express)

AC Milan have agreed to sign Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek, 23, from Genoa for £30.9m - allowing Higuain's move to the Premier League.(Guardian)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu travelled to Amsterdam to try to convince Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21, to sign for the Spanish club instead of French side Paris St-Germain. (Mail)

Juventus are closing in on a loan move for Manchester United's Italian defender Matteo Darmian, 29. (Guardian)

Colombia forward James Rodriguez, 27, is set to turn down a move to Arsenal and stay on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid until at least the end of this season. (ESPN)

Manchester United could join Liverpool in the race to sign Benfica's Portugal Under-21 midfielder Joao Felix, 19. (Star)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he has no intention of changing his style of play following a defeat by Arsenal and claims it is up to his players to adapt to his tactics. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea have made a late bid for Barcelona's 16-year-old Spanish midfielder Ilaix Moriba, who is also wanted by Manchester City. (Sport)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery may be ready to bring Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 30, back into his first-team fold. (Times - subscription required)

The Gunners fear Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 23, could be out for the rest of the season with the knee injury he suffered during the victory over Chelsea. (Mirror)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he may not make any signings this month, despite injury problems in defence. (Liverpool Echo)

Klopp's former assistant Zeljko Buvac has officially left the Reds after the details over his contract were settled. (Liverpool Echo)

Monaco boss Thierry Henry could challenge his former club Arsenal for Atletico Madrid's Portugal winger Gelson Martins, 23. (O Jogo, via Express)

Leicester City and Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva, 29, is waiting for manager Claude Puel to approve a loan move to French side Bordeaux. (L'Equipe - in French)

Porto defender Eder Militao, who has been linked with Manchester United, will not be leaving Portugal this month and the 21-year-old Brazilian's agent suggests a move to Spain is on the cards in the summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Aston Villa forward Jonathan Kodjia is wanted by former club Angers but no offer has yet been made for the 29-year-old Ivory Coast international. (Birmingham Mail)

Liverpool midfielder James Milner, who played as an emergency right-back in his side's win over Crystal Palace, was sent off in the match by referee Jon Moss, who taught the 33-year-old former England international at his old school. (Mail)

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo could face further punishment from the Football Association following his dismissal against Leicester City. He was sent off after running on to the pitch to celebrate Diogo Jota's stoppage-time winner. (Telegraph)