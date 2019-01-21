World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 14-20 January

Sloane Stephens
Melbourne, Australia, 16 January: Sloane Stephens of the United States meets a goanna during day three of the 2019 Australian Open. (Fiona Hamilton/Tennis Australia via Getty Images)
Eithan Osborne
Netanya, Israel, 18 January: American surfer Eithan Osborne rides a wave during the Men's QS 3,000 of the World Surf League Seat Pro Netanya semi-final. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)
IBU Biathlon World Cup at Chiemgau
Ruhpolding, Germany, 19 January: Start for the Women 4x6km relay during the IBU Biathlon World Cup at Chiemgau Arena. (Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Tochiozan at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo
Tokyo, Japan, 15 January: Sumo grand champion Kisenosato is pushed by Tochiozan at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament. (Kyodo/via Reuters)
Wai Sze Lee of Hong Kong
Cambridge, New Zealand, 19 January: Wai Sze Lee of Hong Kong celebrates finishing first in the Women's Sprint final during the 2018 UCI Track World Cup. (Dianne Manson/Getty Images)
Syria fans
Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, 15 January: Fans of Syria hold up balloons that spell out 'Syria' prior to the AFC Asian Cup Group B match between Australia and Syria at Khalifa Bin Zayed Stadium. (Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images)
Ramona Straub
Yamangata, Japan, 19 January: Ramona Straub of Germany competes during day two of the FIS Ski Jumping Women's World Cup Zao at Kuraray Zao Schanze. (Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)
Jordan Gumberg
Great Exuma, Bahamas, 14 January: Jordan Gumberg hits a shot on the 15th hole fairway during the second round of Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay golf course. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
NBA London Game 2019 at the O2 Arena
London, England, 17 January: New York Knicks' Emmanuel Mudiay during the NBA London Game 2019 at the O2 Arena against Washington Wizards. (Simon Cooper/PA Wire)
Judd Trump wins the 2019 Masters
Alexandra Palace, London, 20 January: Judd Trump celebrates with his friends and brother after claiming his first Masters title with a 10-4 victory over Ronnie O'Sullivan. (Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

