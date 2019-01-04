Football gossip: Ramsey, Morata, Ozil, Abraham, Higuain, Fabregas

Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 28, has signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus and could join the Italian club this month. (Sport Mediaset via Calciomercato)

Sevilla sporting director Joaquin Caparros says his club could move for Chelsea's Spainstriker Alvaro Morata. (Football.London)

Morata, 26, would prefer to move to former club Real Madrid if he was to leave Stamford Bridge but would only be allowed to leave should the Blues find a replacement for him during the January transfer window. (Sun)

Manchester United are likely to resist any approaches this month for Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, with La Liga side Sevilla keen to take the 24-year-old on loan. (Telegraph)

Nice's Italian striker Mario Balotelli, 28, could be set for an unexpected return to the Premier League with Newcastle United. (Mirror)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil's future at Emirates Stadium will not be decided until the end of the season after the 30-year-old Germany international and the club played down the possibility of a transfer this month. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea will make a decision on striker Tammy Abraham by 14 January. The 21-year-old Englishman is on loan at Aston Villa but can be recalled two weeks into the January transfer window under the terms of the deal. (Telegraph)

The Blues have decided against a January move for Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 31, who is on loan at AC Milan from Juventus. (Goal)

Cesc Fabregas will not be allowed to complete his move to Monaco until Chelsea have secured a midfielder to replace the 31-year-old Spaniard. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid's 32-year-old Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas - linked with Arsenal in recent weeks - has renewed his contract with the Spanish club for an extra year to June 2021. (Marca)

Bayern Munich have made a third bid in excess of £30m for 18-year-old Chelsea and England Under-19 forward Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are hoping to convince Hudson-Odoi to sign a new contract despite a third bid from Bayern Munich. (Mail)

Chelsea's former England defender Gary Cahill, 33, is close to agreeing a loan move to west London neighbours Fulham, who have sent Netherlands international Timothy Fosu-Mensah back to Manchester United to free up space. (Love Sport Radio)

Crystal Palace have made a £6.5m bid for Everton and Senegal striker Oumar Niasse, 28, after a loan deal for Liverpool's English forward Dominic Solanke, 21, fell through. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain have made an offer that Barcelona will not be able to match to sign 21-year-old midfielder Frenkie de Jong and centre-back and fellow Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt, 19, from Ajax. (Marca)

Leicester have received an approach from La Liga side Villarreal for midfielder Vicente Iborra, but the two clubs are still to finalise a deal for the 30-year-old Spaniard. (Leicester Mercury)

Chelsea are planning a £36m bid for PSV's Mexico winger Hirving Lozano, 23. (Calciomercato, via Talksport)

Cardiff and Bournemouth are both keen to sign Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne, with the Cherries looking for a loan deal for the 27-year-old England right-back. (Mail)

Liverpool and England midfielder Adam Lallana, 30, is a January target for Turkish side Fenerbahce. (Caught Offside)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule out Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele, 31, leaving the club this month. (Football.London)

As well as Dembele, Tottenham are keen to offload Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, 33, 24-year-old Dutch forward Vincent Janssen, former France Under-21 winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, 23, and 27-year-old Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama. (Mirror)

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Portsmouth's English winger Jamal Lowe, 24. (Nottingham Post)

Stoke City boss Gary Rowett may have to avoid an FA Cup upset at League One Shrewsbury on Saturday to save his job at the Championship club. (Telegraph)

Aston Villa face competition from West Brom for Wolves' English centre-back Kortney Hause, 23. (Birmingham Mail)

Watford's Dutch left-back Marvin Zeegelaar, 28, is set to move on loan to Italian club Udinese. (Watford Observer)