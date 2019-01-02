Russian doping: Wada chief 'bitterly disappointed' as deadline missed

Wada president Sir Craig Reedie had said he was "confident" of Russia complying with the deadline

The president of the World Anti-Doping Agency is "bitterly disappointed" after it was confirmed Russia's anti-doping agency missed the deadline to hand over data from its Moscow laboratory.

Rusada was set a 31 December deadline to comply, but Wada's inspection team were denied full access to samples.

The country could now be at risk of another ban from international events after a state-sponsored doping scandal.

Wada says it will refer the issue to its compliance review committee.

The independent body will next meet on 14 January in Canada, after which it will make a recommendation to Wada's executive committee (ExCo).

UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) said it was "deeply concerned" by the development: "Uninhibited access to the Moscow laboratory and the athlete 'LIMS' data, was the first condition of Wada's reinstatement of Rusada in September 2018. At the same time the process to be followed once the 31 December deadline passed was set out.

"The independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) must now complete its work, and Ukad keenly awaits its recommendation to Wada's executive committee."

United States Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said the episode was "a total joke and an embarrassment for Wada".

He urged Wada to "stop being played by the Russians" and said Rusada should be declared non-compliant.

The US is one of 16 national anti-doping bodies (Nado) who have called on Wada to suspend Russia.

"Russia must be held accountable for its continuing failure to comply." Nado leaders said in a statement.

"After more than three years of review, indecision and compromise in response to the worst doping scandal in the history of sport, the time has come to demonstrate that no individual nor nation is exempt from compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code."

The UK Anti-Doping Athlete Commission also demanded Russia's immediate suspension by Wada.

But International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach seemed to suggest Russia was not in danger of being suspended for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

He said: "With its suspension from the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018, the Russian Olympic Committee has served its sanction, while in other organisations procedures are still ongoing."

Wada president Sir Craig Reedie said: "I am bitterly disappointed that data extraction from the former Moscow laboratory has not been completed by the date agreed.

"Since then, Wada has been working diligently with the Russian authorities to meet the deadline, which was clearly in the best interest of clean sport.

"The process agreed by Wada's ExCo in September will now be initiated."

In September, Wada controversially lifted its suspension of Rusada - which was imposed in November 2015 - pending the meeting of conditions in a "roadmap to compliance".

One of the conditions was to allow independent access to the raw data held at the Moscow lab, and in November Reedie had said it was "very hard to believe" Russian authorities "won't deliver".

But Wada said on 21 December it had been unable to "complete its mission".

The state-sponsored use of performance-enhancing drugs by Russians in Olympic and Paralympic sports emerged in independent reports in November 2015, and July and December 2016.

United States Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart helped bring down disgraced US cyclist Lance Armstrong

Wada needs to 'stop being played by the Russians'

Tygart, who brought down disgraced former US cyclist Lance Armstrong, called on Wada to reinstate a ban on Russian athletes.

He said: "In September, Wada moved the goalposts and reinstated Russia against the wishes of athletes, governments and the public.

"In doing this, Wada guaranteed Russia would turn over the evidence of its state-supported doping scheme by 31 December.

"No-one is surprised this deadline was ignored and it's time for Wada to stop being played by the Russians and immediately declare them non-compliant for failing yet again to meet the deadline."

The UK Anti-Doping Athlete Commission said Rusada must again be declared non-compliant and suspended.

On 13 September, the group wrote an open letter to Wada saying to readmit Russia without meeting the conditions it had been set would be "a catastrophe for clean sport".

Now those terms have not been met, it said: "The Russian state needs to prove unequivocally that they have learned from the biggest doping scandal under Wada's watch, and that they will from this date forward be committed to a drug-free, transparent regime across international sport.

"Otherwise the Wada compliance review committee and the Wada executive committee must immediately declare Rusada non-compliant.

"Wada's leadership has the opportunity to stand up for the interests of athletes, their families, their fans and their sport. We trust that those we look to for leadership will demonstrate their resolve and commitment to clean sport.

"In the name of sport, it is time to do what is right."

How the scandal unfolded