Transfers - done deals in January 2019
-
- From the section Transfers
The winter transfer window is open from 1 January to 31 January in England and Scotland.
Germany's follows the same dates, Spain's opens on 2 January and Italy's runs from 3-18 January.
EFL clubs can still sign free agents as long as they left their previous club before the end of the summer window in August.
- More signings: June - July - August - September to December
- Managerial ins and outs
For all the latest transfer rumours check out today's gossip column.
27 January
Premier League
Bakary Sako [West Brom - Crystal Palace] Free
26 January
English Football League
Jamie Sterry [Newcastle - Crewe] Loan
Scottish Premiership
Anders Dreyer [Brighton - St Mirren] Loan
International
Josh Maja [Sunderland - Bordeaux] Undisclosed
Cedric Soares [Southampton - Inter Milan] Loan
Women's Super League
Alex Brooks [Sheffield United - Birmingham] Undisclosed
Megan Connolly [unattached - Brighton]
25 January
English Football League
Timi Elsnik [Derby - Northampton] Loan
Jordan Hallam [Sheffield United - Scunthorpe] Free
Alex Jones [Bradford - Cambridge] Loan
Matt Miazga [Chelsea - Reading] Loan
Paul Smyth [QPR - Accrington] Loan
David Wheeler [QPR - MK Dons] Loan
Scottish Premiership
Andy Firth [Barrow - Rangers] Undisclosed
International
Victor Moses [Chelsea - Fenerbahce] Loan
Women's Super League
Rakel Honnudottir [IF Limhanm Bunkeflo 07 - Reading] Undisclosed
24 January
Premier League
Lucas Perri [Sao Paulo - Crystal Palace] Loan
English Football League
Luke Bolton [Manchester City - Wycombe] Loan
Taylor Curran [Southend - Swindon] Undisclosed
Paul Downing [Blackburn - Doncaster] Loan
Udoka Godwin-Malife [Oxford City - Forest Green] Undisclosed
John Obi Mikel [unattached - Middlesbrough]
Mark O'Hara [Peterborough - Lincoln] Loan
Scottish Premiership
James Horsfield [Scunthorpe - Dundee] Loan
Women's Super League
Abi Harrison [Hibernian - Bristol City] Undisclosed
Mie Jans [Manchester City - Rosengard] Free
Rachel McLauchlan [Hibernian - Yeovil] Undisclosed
Sophie Perry [Brighton - Lewes] Loan
Claudia Walker [Everton - Birmingham City] Loan
23 January
Premier League
Gonzalo Higuain [Juventus - Chelsea] Loan
English Football League
Mark Harris [Cardiff - Port Vale] Loan
Emiliano Martinez [Arsenal - Reading] Loan
Ryan McLaughlin [Blackpool - Rochdale] Undisclosed
Joe Rafferty [Rochdale - Preston] Undisclosed
Jordan Roberts [Ipswich - Lincoln] Loan
Michael Rose [Ayr - Coventry] Free*
Scott Wharton [Blackburn - Bury] Loan
Calum Woods [Preston - Bradford] Free
Scottish Premiership
Ciaron Brown [Cardiff - Livingston] Loan
Andreas Hadenius [Halmstad BK - Dundee] Loan
International
Mario Balotelli [Nice - Marseille] Free
Frenkie de Jong [Ajax - Barcelona] £65m*
Krzysztof Piatek [Genoa - AC Milan] Undisclosed
Jose Antonio Reyes [unattached - Extremadura UD]
*To be completed when summer transfer window opens
22 January
Premier League
Chris Mepham [Brentford - Bournemouth] Undisclosed
Wesley Hoedt [Southampton - Celta Vigo] Loan
English Football League
Nelson Oliveira [Norwich - Reading] Loan
Ben Pringle [Preston - Tranmere] Loan
Marc Pugh [Bournemouth - Hull] Loan
Romain Vincelot [Crawley - Shrewsbury] Free
Scottish Premiership
Stephane Omeonga [Genoa - Hibernian] Loan
International
Demba Ba [unattached - Istanbul Basaksehir]
21 January
English Football League
Ashley Cole [unattached - Derby]
Colin Daniel [Peterborough - Burton] Free
Arthur Gnahoua [Shrewsbury - Carlisle] Free
Joe Powell [West Ham - Northampton] Loan
Dan Scarr [Birmingham - Walsall] Undisclosed
Elliot Simoes [FC United of Manchester - Barnsley] Undisclosed
Elias Sorensen [Newcastle - Blackpool] Loan
International
Kevin-Prince Boateng [Sassuolo - Barcelona] Loan
19 January
Premier League
Emiliano Sala [Nantes - Cardiff] Undisclosed
English Football League
Stephen Humphrys [Fulham - Southend] Undisclosed
18 January
Premier League
Oumar Niasse [Everton - Cardiff] Loan
English Football League
Yohan Benalouane [Leicester - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed
Tom Broadbent [Bristol Rovers - Swindon] Undisclosed
Jaden Brown [Huddersfield - Exeter] Loan
Reece Cole [Brentford - Macclesfield] Loan
Janoi Donacien [Ipswich - Accrington] Loan
Danny Elliott [unattached - Port Vale] Free
Joe Grayson [Blackburn - Grimsby] Loan
Jordan Green [Yeovil - Barnsley] Undisclosed
Remi Matthews [Norwich - Bolton] Free
George Moncur [Barnsley - Luton] Undisclosed
Kerim Mrabti [unattached - Birmingham] Free
Cameron Norman [Oxford - Walsall] Undisclosed
Regan Poole [Manchester United - Newport] Loan
Sam Smith [Reading - Shrewsbury] Loan
Urko Vera [unattached - Oldham]
Randell Williams [Watford - Exeter] Free
Matt Worthington [Bournemouth - Yeovil] Free
Scottish Premiership
Tony Andreu [Coventry - Hamilton] Loan
Kyle McAllister [Derby - St Mirren] Loan
Michael O'Halloran [Melbourne City - St Johnstone] Free
Greg Stewart [Birmingham - Kilmarnock] Loan
Women's Super League
Jemma Purfield [unattached - Liverpool] Free
International
Markus Suttner [Brighton - Fortuna Dusseldorf] Loan
17 January
English Football League
Jermaine Anderson [Peterborough - Bradford] Free
Richie Bennett [Carlisle - Morecambe] Loan
Cian Bolger [Fleetwood - Lincoln] Undisclosed
James Brown [Millwall - Lincoln] Loan
Kiko Casilla [Real Madrid - Leeds] Free
Ahmed Kashi [Troyes - Oxford] Loan
Scott Laird [Forest Green - Walsall] Loan
Danny Rose [Portsmouth - Swindon] Undisclosed
Danny Rowe [Ipswich - Lincoln] Loan
Scottish Premiership
Scott Allan [Celtic - Hibernian] Free*
Max Lowe [Derby - Aberdeen] Loan
Andrew Nelson [Sunderland - Dundee] Undisclosed
*To be completed when summer transfer window opens
16 January
English Football League
Ben Marshall [Norwich - Millwall] Loan
Harvey Saunders [Darlington - Fleetwood] Undisclosed
Steve Seddon [Birmingham - AFC Wimbledon] Loan
15 January
Premier League
Ryan Babel [Besiktas - Fulham] Undisclosed
English Football League
Reice Charles-Cook [Sonderjyske - Shrewsbury] Free
Sam Hart [Blackburn - Southend] Loan
Russell Martin [unattached - MK Dons]
Charlie Raglan [Oxford - Cheltenham] Loan
Scottish Premiership
Andy Dales [Scunthorpe - Dundee] Loan
Chris Erskine [Partick Thistle - Livingston] Undisclosed
Brad Lyons [Blackburn - St Mirren] Loan
International
Steven Caulker [unattached - Alanyaspor]
14 January
English Football League
Nicky Ajose [Charlton - Mansfield] Loan
Oliver Byrne [Blackburn - Stevenage] Loan
Adam Crookes [Nottingham Forest - Port Vale] Loan
Jorge Grant [Nottingham Forest - Mansfield] Loan
Alan Judge [Brentford - Ipswich] Undisclosed
Rob Milsom [Crawley - Notts County] Undisclosed*
Bryn Morris [Shrewsbury - Portsmouth]
Lewis Ward [Reading - Forest Green] Loan
Kane Wilson [West Brom - Exeter] Loan
*Previously on loan, confirmation of transfer agreed in 2018 summer transfer window
13 January
Women's Super League
Cho So-hyun [Avaldsnes - West Ham] Free
12 January
Women's Super League
Adriana Leon [Seattle Reign - West Ham] Free
11 January
English Football League
Enoch Andoh [unattached - Macclesfield]
Luke Armstrong [Middlesbrough - Accrington] Loan
Josh Clarke [Brentford - Burton] Loan
James Collins [unattached - Ipswich]
Matt Crooks [Northampton - Rotherham] Undisclosed
Adam Dawson [unattached - Macclesfield]
Alex Dobre [Bournemouth - Yeovil] Loan
Ethan Ebanks-Landell [Wolves - Rochdale] Loan
Josh Grant [Chelsea - Yeovil] Loan
Ethan Hamilton [Manchester United - Rochdale] Loan
Luke Hendrie [Shrewsbury - Grimsby] Free
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy [Aston Villa - Cambridge] Loan
Nya Kirby [Crystal Palace - Blackpool] Loan
Brad Lyons [Coleraine - Blackburn] Undisclosed*
Moses Makasi [West Ham - Stevenage] Loan
Billy Waters [Northampton - Cheltenham] Loan
*Previously on loan, confirmation of transfer agreed in 2018 summer transfer window
Scottish Premiership
Ryan Gauld [Sporting Lisbon - Hibernian] Loan
Vaclav Hladky [Slovan Liberec - St Mirren] Undisclosed
International
Cesc Fabregas [Chelsea - Monaco] Undisclosed
Manolo Gabbiadini [Southampton - Sampdoria] Undisclosed
10 January
English Football League
Liam Gibson [Newcastle - Accrington] Loan
Ali Koiki [Burnley - Swindon] Loan
Anthony Pilkington [Cardiff - Wigan] Free
Ben Purrington [Rotherham - Charlton] Loan
Ryan Schofield [Huddersfield - Notts County] Loan
Jordan Smith [Nottingham Forest - Mansfield] Loan
Scottish Premiership
Mihai Popescu [Dinamo Bucharest - St Mirren] Loan
Andrew Davies [Hartlepool - Dundee] Free
Seny Dieng [QPR - Dundee] Loan
International
Danny Amankwaa [Hearts - SonderjyskE] Free
Fousseni Diabate [Leicester - Sivasspor] Loan
Marvin Zeegelaar [Watford - Udinese] Loan
9 January
English Football League
Lewis Baker [Chelsea - Reading] Loan
Simon Dawkins [unattached - Ipswich]
Jimmy Dunne [Burnley - Sunderland] Loan
Kasey Palmer [Chelsea - Bristol City] Loan
Connor Ripley [Middlesbrough - Preston] Undisclosed
Connor Simpson [Preston - Carlisle] Loan
Ritchie Sutton [Tranmere - Morecambe] Free
Brad Walker [Crewe - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Gregg Wylde [Plymouth - Livingston] Free
International
Benjamin Pavard [Stuttgart - Bayern Munich] Undisclosed*
*To be completed when summer transfer window opens
8 January
English Football League
Tom Dallison [Falkirk - Crawley] Free
Bright Enobakhare [Wolves - Coventry] Loan
Chris Long [Fleetwood - Blackpool] Free
Chris Maxwell [Preston - Charlton] Loan
Jim O'Brien [Bradford - Notts County] Free
Paudie O'Connor [Leeds - Bradford] Loan
Ludvig Ohman [IF Brommapojkarna - Grimsby] Undisclosed
Collin Quaner [Huddersfield - Ipswich] Loan
Oscar Threlkeld [Beveren - Plymouth] Loan
Lee Tomlin [Cardiff - Peterborough] Loan
Scottish Premiership
Vakoun Issouf Bayo [Dunajska Streda - Celtic] Undisclosed
Greg Tansey [Aberdeen - St Mirren] Free
International
Stefano Okaka [Watford - Udinese] Loan
Pepe [unattached - Porto]
Alexander Sorloth [Crystal Palace - Gent] Loan
Jean-Clair Todibo [Toulouse - Barcelona] Free*
*To be completed when summer transfer window opens
7 January
English Football League
Tyrone Barnett [Port Vale - Cheltenham] Free
George Cox [Brighton - Northampton] Loan
Kyle Dempsey [Fleetwood - Peterborough] Loan
Dave Edwards [Reading - Shrewsbury] Free
Ovie Ejaria [Liverpool - Reading] Loan
Harvey Gilmour [Sheffield United - Tranmere] Undisclosed
Kortney Hause [Wolves - Aston Villa] Loan
Gary Madine [Cardiff - Sheffield United] Loan
Ishmael Miller [Oldham - Tranmere] Free
George Thorne [Derby - Luton] Loan
Scottish Premiership
Gboly Ariyibi [Nottingham Forest - Motherwell] Loan
David Vanecek [unattached - Hearts]
Conor Shaughnessy [Leeds - Hearts] Loan
Timothy Weah [Paris St-Germain - Celtic] Loan
International
Vicente Iborra [Leicester - Villarreal] Undisclosed
6 January
Scottish Premiership
Jermain Defoe [Bournemouth - Rangers] Loan
Steven Davis [Southampton - Rangers] Loan
International
Brahim Diaz [Manchester City - Real Madrid] Undisclosed
5 January
English Football League
David Perkins [Rochdale - Tranmere] Undisclosed
Mohamed Sylla [Entente SSG - Oldham] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Oliver Burke [West Brom - Celtic] Loan
Craig Curran [Dundee United - Dundee] Free
Ross McCormack [Aston Villa - Motherwell] Loan
Jordan Jones [Kilmarnock - Rangers] Pre-contract*
Glen Kamara [Dundee - Rangers] Pre-contract*
*To be completed when summer transfer window opens
International
Idrissa Sylla [QPR - Zulte Waregem] Undisclosed
4 January
Premier League
Nathaniel Clyne [Liverpool - Bournemouth] Loan
Jason Puncheon [Crystal Palace - Huddersfield] Loan
Dominic Solanke [Liverpool - Bournemouth] £19m
English Football League
Benik Afobe [Wolves - Stoke] Undisclosed*
Ben Barclay [Brighton - Notts County] Loan
Ben Brereton [Nottingham Forest - Blackburn] £7m*
Canice Carroll [Brentford - Swindon] Loan
Conor Chaplin [Portsmouth - Coventry] Permanent*
Ben House [Reading - Swindon] Loan
Will Keane [Hull - Ipswich] Loan
Ryan Leonard [Sheffield United - Millwall] Undisclosed*
Harrison McGahey [Rochdale - Scunthorpe] Undisclosed
Nathan McGinley [Middlesbrough - Forest Green Rovers] Undisclosed*
Paul McKay [Cardiff - Morecambe] Loan
Vashon Neufville [West Ham - Newport] Loan
Oliver Norwood [Brighton - Sheffield United] Undisclosed*
Alex Pearce [Derby - Millwall] Loan
Aaron Ramsdale [Bournemouth - AFC Wimbledon] Loan
Byron Webster [Millwall - Scunthorpe] Free
Jonny Williams [Crystal Palace - Charlton] Undisclosed
Ryan Woods [Brentford - Stoke] Undisclosed*
*Previously on loan, confirmation of transfer agreed in 2018 summer transfer window
Women's Super League
Ann-Katrin Berger [Birmingham - Chelsea] Free
3 January
English Football League
Tom Bradshaw [Barnsley - Millwall] Undisclosed*
Dylan Connolly [Dundalk - AFC Wimbledon] Undisclosed
Janoi Donacien [Accrington - Ipswich] Undisclosed*
Adam Hammill [St Mirren - Scunthorpe] Free
Rory Holden [Bristol City - Rochdale] Loan
Daniel Lafferty [Sheffield United - Peterborough] Loan
Aaron Lewis [Swansea - Doncaster] Loan
Shawn McCoulsky [Bristol City - Forest Green] Undisclosed
Tony McMahon [Oxford - Scunthorpe] Loan
Brad Potts [Barnsley - Preston] Undisclosed
Cameron Pring [Bristol City - Cheltenham] Loan
Jayden Stockley [Exeter - Preston] £750,000
Ben White [Brighton - Peterborough] Loan
Cauley Woodrow [Fulham - Barnsley] Undisclosed*
*Previously on loan, confirmation of transfer agreed in 2018 summer transfer window
International
Martin Braithwaite [Middlesbrough - Leganes] Loan
Pelle Clement [Reading - PEC Zwolle] Undisclosed
Women's Super League
Jade Bailey [Chelsea - Reading] Loan
2 January
Premier League
Christian Pulisic [Borussia Dortmund - Chelsea] £58m
English Football League
Ryan Bowman [Motherwell - Exeter] Undisclosed
Andy Cannon [Rochdale - Portsmouth] Undisclosed
Callum Elder [Leicester - Ipswich] Loan
Omar Mussa [KV Mechelen - Walsall] Undisclosed
Max Power [Wigan - Sunderland] Undisclosed*
Mark Sykes [Glenavon - Oxford] Undisclosed
Kevin van Veen [Northampton - Scunthorpe] Undisclosed
*Previously on loan, confirmation of transfer agreed in 2018 summer transfer window
Women's Super League
Katrine Veje [Montpellier - Arsenal] Undisclosed
1 January
Premier League
Jaden Brown [Tottenham - Huddersfield] Free
David Wang [Jumilla B - Wolves] Undisclosed
English Football League
Ricky German [Hendon - Crawley] Undisclosed
Josh Ginnelly [Walsall - Preston] Undisclosed
Matt Jarvis [Norwich - Walsall] Loan
Lee Evans [Sheffield United - Wigan] Undisclosed*
*Previously on loan, confirmation of transfer agreed in 2018 summer transfer window
International
David Wang [Wolves - Sporting Lisbon] Loan