Transfers - done deals in January 2019

Netherlands international and former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel joined Fulham on 15 January

The winter transfer window is open from 1 January to 31 January in England and Scotland.

Germany's follows the same dates, Spain's opens on 2 January and Italy's runs from 3-18 January.

EFL clubs can still sign free agents as long as they left their previous club before the end of the summer window in August.

27 January

Premier League

Bakary Sako [West Brom - Crystal Palace] Free

26 January

English Football League

Jamie Sterry [Newcastle - Crewe] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Anders Dreyer [Brighton - St Mirren] Loan

International

Josh Maja [Sunderland - Bordeaux] Undisclosed

Cedric Soares [Southampton - Inter Milan] Loan

Women's Super League

Alex Brooks [Sheffield United - Birmingham] Undisclosed

Megan Connolly [unattached - Brighton]

25 January

English Football League

Timi Elsnik [Derby - Northampton] Loan

Jordan Hallam [Sheffield United - Scunthorpe] Free

Alex Jones [Bradford - Cambridge] Loan

Matt Miazga [Chelsea - Reading] Loan

Paul Smyth [QPR - Accrington] Loan

David Wheeler [QPR - MK Dons] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Andy Firth [Barrow - Rangers] Undisclosed

International

Victor Moses [Chelsea - Fenerbahce] Loan

Women's Super League

Rakel Honnudottir [IF Limhanm Bunkeflo 07 - Reading] Undisclosed

24 January

Premier League

Lucas Perri [Sao Paulo - Crystal Palace] Loan

English Football League

Luke Bolton [Manchester City - Wycombe] Loan

Taylor Curran [Southend - Swindon] Undisclosed

Paul Downing [Blackburn - Doncaster] Loan

Udoka Godwin-Malife [Oxford City - Forest Green] Undisclosed

John Obi Mikel [unattached - Middlesbrough]

Mark O'Hara [Peterborough - Lincoln] Loan

Scottish Premiership

James Horsfield [Scunthorpe - Dundee] Loan

Women's Super League

Abi Harrison [Hibernian - Bristol City] Undisclosed

Mie Jans [Manchester City - Rosengard] Free

Rachel McLauchlan [Hibernian - Yeovil] Undisclosed

Sophie Perry [Brighton - Lewes] Loan

Claudia Walker [Everton - Birmingham City] Loan

23 January

Premier League

Gonzalo Higuain [Juventus - Chelsea] Loan

English Football League

Mark Harris [Cardiff - Port Vale] Loan

Emiliano Martinez [Arsenal - Reading] Loan

Ryan McLaughlin [Blackpool - Rochdale] Undisclosed

Joe Rafferty [Rochdale - Preston] Undisclosed

Jordan Roberts [Ipswich - Lincoln] Loan

Michael Rose [Ayr - Coventry] Free*

Scott Wharton [Blackburn - Bury] Loan

Calum Woods [Preston - Bradford] Free

Scottish Premiership

Ciaron Brown [Cardiff - Livingston] Loan

Andreas Hadenius [Halmstad BK - Dundee] Loan

International

Mario Balotelli [Nice - Marseille] Free

Frenkie de Jong [Ajax - Barcelona] £65m*

Krzysztof Piatek [Genoa - AC Milan] Undisclosed

Jose Antonio Reyes [unattached - Extremadura UD]

*To be completed when summer transfer window opens

22 January

Premier League

Chris Mepham [Brentford - Bournemouth] Undisclosed

Wesley Hoedt [Southampton - Celta Vigo] Loan

English Football League

Nelson Oliveira [Norwich - Reading] Loan

Ben Pringle [Preston - Tranmere] Loan

Marc Pugh [Bournemouth - Hull] Loan

Romain Vincelot [Crawley - Shrewsbury] Free

Scottish Premiership

Stephane Omeonga [Genoa - Hibernian] Loan

International

Demba Ba [unattached - Istanbul Basaksehir]

21 January

English Football League

Ashley Cole [unattached - Derby]

Colin Daniel [Peterborough - Burton] Free

Arthur Gnahoua [Shrewsbury - Carlisle] Free

Joe Powell [West Ham - Northampton] Loan

Dan Scarr [Birmingham - Walsall] Undisclosed

Elliot Simoes [FC United of Manchester - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Elias Sorensen [Newcastle - Blackpool] Loan

International

Kevin-Prince Boateng [Sassuolo - Barcelona] Loan

19 January

Premier League

Emiliano Sala [Nantes - Cardiff] Undisclosed

English Football League

Stephen Humphrys [Fulham - Southend] Undisclosed

18 January

Premier League

Oumar Niasse [Everton - Cardiff] Loan

English Football League

Yohan Benalouane [Leicester - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

Tom Broadbent [Bristol Rovers - Swindon] Undisclosed

Jaden Brown [Huddersfield - Exeter] Loan

Reece Cole [Brentford - Macclesfield] Loan

Janoi Donacien [Ipswich - Accrington] Loan

Danny Elliott [unattached - Port Vale] Free

Joe Grayson [Blackburn - Grimsby] Loan

Jordan Green [Yeovil - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Remi Matthews [Norwich - Bolton] Free

George Moncur [Barnsley - Luton] Undisclosed

Kerim Mrabti [unattached - Birmingham] Free

Cameron Norman [Oxford - Walsall] Undisclosed

Regan Poole [Manchester United - Newport] Loan

Sam Smith [Reading - Shrewsbury] Loan

Urko Vera [unattached - Oldham]

Randell Williams [Watford - Exeter] Free

Matt Worthington [Bournemouth - Yeovil] Free

Scottish Premiership

Tony Andreu [Coventry - Hamilton] Loan

Kyle McAllister [Derby - St Mirren] Loan

Michael O'Halloran [Melbourne City - St Johnstone] Free

Greg Stewart [Birmingham - Kilmarnock] Loan

Women's Super League

Jemma Purfield [unattached - Liverpool] Free

International

Markus Suttner [Brighton - Fortuna Dusseldorf] Loan

17 January

English Football League

Jermaine Anderson [Peterborough - Bradford] Free

Richie Bennett [Carlisle - Morecambe] Loan

Cian Bolger [Fleetwood - Lincoln] Undisclosed

James Brown [Millwall - Lincoln] Loan

Kiko Casilla [Real Madrid - Leeds] Free

Ahmed Kashi [Troyes - Oxford] Loan

Scott Laird [Forest Green - Walsall] Loan

Danny Rose [Portsmouth - Swindon] Undisclosed

Danny Rowe [Ipswich - Lincoln] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Scott Allan [Celtic - Hibernian] Free*

Max Lowe [Derby - Aberdeen] Loan

Andrew Nelson [Sunderland - Dundee] Undisclosed

*To be completed when summer transfer window opens

16 January

English Football League

Ben Marshall [Norwich - Millwall] Loan

Harvey Saunders [Darlington - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

Steve Seddon [Birmingham - AFC Wimbledon] Loan

15 January

Premier League

Ryan Babel [Besiktas - Fulham] Undisclosed

English Football League

Reice Charles-Cook [Sonderjyske - Shrewsbury] Free

Sam Hart [Blackburn - Southend] Loan

Russell Martin [unattached - MK Dons]

Charlie Raglan [Oxford - Cheltenham] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Andy Dales [Scunthorpe - Dundee] Loan

Chris Erskine [Partick Thistle - Livingston] Undisclosed

Brad Lyons [Blackburn - St Mirren] Loan

International

Steven Caulker [unattached - Alanyaspor]

14 January

English Football League

Nicky Ajose [Charlton - Mansfield] Loan

Oliver Byrne [Blackburn - Stevenage] Loan

Adam Crookes [Nottingham Forest - Port Vale] Loan

Jorge Grant [Nottingham Forest - Mansfield] Loan

Alan Judge [Brentford - Ipswich] Undisclosed

Rob Milsom [Crawley - Notts County] Undisclosed*

Bryn Morris [Shrewsbury - Portsmouth]

Lewis Ward [Reading - Forest Green] Loan

Kane Wilson [West Brom - Exeter] Loan

*Previously on loan, confirmation of transfer agreed in 2018 summer transfer window

13 January

Women's Super League

Cho So-hyun [Avaldsnes - West Ham] Free

12 January

Women's Super League

Adriana Leon [Seattle Reign - West Ham] Free

11 January

English Football League

Enoch Andoh [unattached - Macclesfield]

Luke Armstrong [Middlesbrough - Accrington] Loan

Josh Clarke [Brentford - Burton] Loan

James Collins [unattached - Ipswich]

Matt Crooks [Northampton - Rotherham] Undisclosed

Adam Dawson [unattached - Macclesfield]

Alex Dobre [Bournemouth - Yeovil] Loan

Ethan Ebanks-Landell [Wolves - Rochdale] Loan

Josh Grant [Chelsea - Yeovil] Loan

Ethan Hamilton [Manchester United - Rochdale] Loan

Luke Hendrie [Shrewsbury - Grimsby] Free

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy [Aston Villa - Cambridge] Loan

Nya Kirby [Crystal Palace - Blackpool] Loan

Brad Lyons [Coleraine - Blackburn] Undisclosed*

Moses Makasi [West Ham - Stevenage] Loan

Billy Waters [Northampton - Cheltenham] Loan

*Previously on loan, confirmation of transfer agreed in 2018 summer transfer window

Scottish Premiership

Ryan Gauld [Sporting Lisbon - Hibernian] Loan

Vaclav Hladky [Slovan Liberec - St Mirren] Undisclosed

International

Cesc Fabregas [Chelsea - Monaco] Undisclosed

Manolo Gabbiadini [Southampton - Sampdoria] Undisclosed

10 January

English Football League

Liam Gibson [Newcastle - Accrington] Loan

Ali Koiki [Burnley - Swindon] Loan

Anthony Pilkington [Cardiff - Wigan] Free

Ben Purrington [Rotherham - Charlton] Loan

Ryan Schofield [Huddersfield - Notts County] Loan

Jordan Smith [Nottingham Forest - Mansfield] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Mihai Popescu [Dinamo Bucharest - St Mirren] Loan

Andrew Davies [Hartlepool - Dundee] Free

Seny Dieng [QPR - Dundee] Loan

International

Danny Amankwaa [Hearts - SonderjyskE] Free

Fousseni Diabate [Leicester - Sivasspor] Loan

Marvin Zeegelaar [Watford - Udinese] Loan

9 January

English Football League

Lewis Baker [Chelsea - Reading] Loan

Simon Dawkins [unattached - Ipswich]

Jimmy Dunne [Burnley - Sunderland] Loan

Kasey Palmer [Chelsea - Bristol City] Loan

Connor Ripley [Middlesbrough - Preston] Undisclosed

Connor Simpson [Preston - Carlisle] Loan

Ritchie Sutton [Tranmere - Morecambe] Free

Brad Walker [Crewe - Shrewsbury] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Gregg Wylde [Plymouth - Livingston] Free

International

Benjamin Pavard [Stuttgart - Bayern Munich] Undisclosed*

*To be completed when summer transfer window opens

8 January

English Football League

Tom Dallison [Falkirk - Crawley] Free

Bright Enobakhare [Wolves - Coventry] Loan

Chris Long [Fleetwood - Blackpool] Free

Chris Maxwell [Preston - Charlton] Loan

Jim O'Brien [Bradford - Notts County] Free

Paudie O'Connor [Leeds - Bradford] Loan

Ludvig Ohman [IF Brommapojkarna - Grimsby] Undisclosed

Collin Quaner [Huddersfield - Ipswich] Loan

Oscar Threlkeld [Beveren - Plymouth] Loan

Lee Tomlin [Cardiff - Peterborough] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Vakoun Issouf Bayo [Dunajska Streda - Celtic] Undisclosed

Greg Tansey [Aberdeen - St Mirren] Free

International

Stefano Okaka [Watford - Udinese] Loan

Pepe [unattached - Porto]

Alexander Sorloth [Crystal Palace - Gent] Loan

Jean-Clair Todibo [Toulouse - Barcelona] Free*

*To be completed when summer transfer window opens

7 January

English Football League

Tyrone Barnett [Port Vale - Cheltenham] Free

George Cox [Brighton - Northampton] Loan

Kyle Dempsey [Fleetwood - Peterborough] Loan

Dave Edwards [Reading - Shrewsbury] Free

Ovie Ejaria [Liverpool - Reading] Loan

Harvey Gilmour [Sheffield United - Tranmere] Undisclosed

Kortney Hause [Wolves - Aston Villa] Loan

Gary Madine [Cardiff - Sheffield United] Loan

Ishmael Miller [Oldham - Tranmere] Free

George Thorne [Derby - Luton] Loan

Scottish Premiership

Gboly Ariyibi [Nottingham Forest - Motherwell] Loan

David Vanecek [unattached - Hearts]

Conor Shaughnessy [Leeds - Hearts] Loan

Timothy Weah [Paris St-Germain - Celtic] Loan

International

Vicente Iborra [Leicester - Villarreal] Undisclosed

6 January

Scottish Premiership

Jermain Defoe [Bournemouth - Rangers] Loan

Steven Davis [Southampton - Rangers] Loan

International

Brahim Diaz [Manchester City - Real Madrid] Undisclosed

5 January

English Football League

David Perkins [Rochdale - Tranmere] Undisclosed

Mohamed Sylla [Entente SSG - Oldham] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Oliver Burke [West Brom - Celtic] Loan

Craig Curran [Dundee United - Dundee] Free

Ross McCormack [Aston Villa - Motherwell] Loan

Jordan Jones [Kilmarnock - Rangers] Pre-contract*

Glen Kamara [Dundee - Rangers] Pre-contract*

*To be completed when summer transfer window opens

International

Idrissa Sylla [QPR - Zulte Waregem] Undisclosed

4 January

Premier League

Nathaniel Clyne [Liverpool - Bournemouth] Loan

Jason Puncheon [Crystal Palace - Huddersfield] Loan

Dominic Solanke [Liverpool - Bournemouth] £19m

English Football League

Benik Afobe [Wolves - Stoke] Undisclosed*

Ben Barclay [Brighton - Notts County] Loan

Ben Brereton [Nottingham Forest - Blackburn] £7m*

Canice Carroll [Brentford - Swindon] Loan

Conor Chaplin [Portsmouth - Coventry] Permanent*

Ben House [Reading - Swindon] Loan

Will Keane [Hull - Ipswich] Loan

Ryan Leonard [Sheffield United - Millwall] Undisclosed*

Harrison McGahey [Rochdale - Scunthorpe] Undisclosed

Nathan McGinley [Middlesbrough - Forest Green Rovers] Undisclosed*

Paul McKay [Cardiff - Morecambe] Loan

Vashon Neufville [West Ham - Newport] Loan

Oliver Norwood [Brighton - Sheffield United] Undisclosed*

Alex Pearce [Derby - Millwall] Loan

Aaron Ramsdale [Bournemouth - AFC Wimbledon] Loan

Byron Webster [Millwall - Scunthorpe] Free

Jonny Williams [Crystal Palace - Charlton] Undisclosed

Ryan Woods [Brentford - Stoke] Undisclosed*

*Previously on loan, confirmation of transfer agreed in 2018 summer transfer window

Women's Super League

Ann-Katrin Berger [Birmingham - Chelsea] Free

3 January

English Football League

Tom Bradshaw [Barnsley - Millwall] Undisclosed*

Dylan Connolly [Dundalk - AFC Wimbledon] Undisclosed

Janoi Donacien [Accrington - Ipswich] Undisclosed*

Adam Hammill [St Mirren - Scunthorpe] Free

Rory Holden [Bristol City - Rochdale] Loan

Daniel Lafferty [Sheffield United - Peterborough] Loan

Aaron Lewis [Swansea - Doncaster] Loan

Shawn McCoulsky [Bristol City - Forest Green] Undisclosed

Tony McMahon [Oxford - Scunthorpe] Loan

Brad Potts [Barnsley - Preston] Undisclosed

Cameron Pring [Bristol City - Cheltenham] Loan

Jayden Stockley [Exeter - Preston] £750,000

Ben White [Brighton - Peterborough] Loan

Cauley Woodrow [Fulham - Barnsley] Undisclosed*

*Previously on loan, confirmation of transfer agreed in 2018 summer transfer window

International

Martin Braithwaite [Middlesbrough - Leganes] Loan

Pelle Clement [Reading - PEC Zwolle] Undisclosed

Women's Super League

Jade Bailey [Chelsea - Reading] Loan

2 January

Premier League

Christian Pulisic [Borussia Dortmund - Chelsea] £58m

English Football League

Ryan Bowman [Motherwell - Exeter] Undisclosed

Andy Cannon [Rochdale - Portsmouth] Undisclosed

Callum Elder [Leicester - Ipswich] Loan

Omar Mussa [KV Mechelen - Walsall] Undisclosed

Max Power [Wigan - Sunderland] Undisclosed*

Mark Sykes [Glenavon - Oxford] Undisclosed

Kevin van Veen [Northampton - Scunthorpe] Undisclosed

*Previously on loan, confirmation of transfer agreed in 2018 summer transfer window

Women's Super League

Katrine Veje [Montpellier - Arsenal] Undisclosed

1 January

Premier League

Jaden Brown [Tottenham - Huddersfield] Free

David Wang [Jumilla B - Wolves] Undisclosed

English Football League

Ricky German [Hendon - Crawley] Undisclosed

Josh Ginnelly [Walsall - Preston] Undisclosed

Matt Jarvis [Norwich - Walsall] Loan

Lee Evans [Sheffield United - Wigan] Undisclosed*

*Previously on loan, confirmation of transfer agreed in 2018 summer transfer window

International

David Wang [Wolves - Sporting Lisbon] Loan