Football gossip: Ozil, Ramsey, Pogba, Heaton, Hudson-Odoi, Rabiot

Arsenal's former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 30, has ruled out a January loan move and is intent on winning back his starting position. (ESPN)

Juventus have offered Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 28, a four-year contract worth £138,000 a week. (Tuttosport via The Sun)

Paris St-Germain and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot will not consider a move to Tottenham because he considers the club "below" his level. The 23-year-old wants to leave the French champions. (ESPN)

Huddersfield owner and chairman Dean Hoyle has no intention of letting the Premier League club "sleepwalk into relegation" and says they will be "active" in January. (Daily Mail)

Burnley and England goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 32, says he has shelved thoughts of leaving the Clarets after making his first start for 15 months. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Chelsea have rejected an offer of more than £20m from Bayern Munich for England Under-19 winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18. (Sky Sports)

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock is considering a January move for Dundee and Finland midfielder Glen Kamara, 23. (Herald)

Manchester City are closing on the signing of 15-year-old left-sided Spaniard Oscar Tarensi, who plays for Espanyol. (Sport)

The Football Association wants to speak to Southampton striker Charlie Austin after he appeared to make a V-sign at supporters during their defeat by Manchester City. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says he plays with a chip on his shoulder, and proving people wrong drives him to greater heights. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is showing his opponents a lack of respect with his goal celebrations, says former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele. (Daily Mirror)

The Premier League wants to make a swift appointment after Susanna Dinnage changed her mind about becoming its chief executive. BBC executive Tim Davie and ITV's director of strategy Tom Betts are the frontrunners. (Guardian)