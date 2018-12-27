Football gossip: Hazard, Isco, Kovacic, Costa, Aarons, Doucoure, Hernandez

Real Madrid are willing to offer Chelsea Spain playmaker Isco, 26, and 24-year-old Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic - who is already on loan at Stamford Bridge - as part of a deal to sign the Blues' Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 27. (Onda Cero, via Metro)

Juventus will not sell 28-year-old Brazil midfielder Douglas Costa, who has been linked with Manchester City and Manchester United, in the January transfer window. (Calciomercato)

West Ham United have had a £6.5m bid for Chile midfielder Gary Medel, 31, rejected by Turkish club Besiktas. (Talksport)

Tottenham's 31-year-old Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele, who is out of contract in the summer, is a target for Monaco manager Thierry Henry. (Le Sport 10 - in French)

The best PL stats Golden Oldies and Pep hates December

Spurs could turn their interest in 18-year-old Norwich right-back Max Aarons into a formal £15m offer, with German club RB Leipzig also interested in the England Under-19 international. (Sun)

Watford fear they could lose French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, 25, to Paris St-Germain next month and may move for Nice's former France Under-18 international Adrien Tameze, 24, as a replacement. (Mail)

CSKA Moscow chief executive Roman Babaev believes on-loan Everton forward Nikola Vlasic, 21, wants to stay at the club but says the Russian outfit may not be able to afford to sign the Croatia international permanently. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez does not think the club will be ready to make a signing early in the January transfer window. (Chronicle)

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is considering sacking manager Aitor Karanka after four games without a win and reports of player unrest at the Championship club. (Mail)

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has yet to inform the Spanish club whether he will take up the option of a third year on his contract at the Nou Camp. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid are trying to stop Bayern Munich activating 22-year-old France defender Lucas Hernandez's release clause of 80m euros (£72m) in January. (Marca)

West Brom manager Darren Moore says he is not concerned about possible January interest from Premier League clubs for English striker Jay Rodriguez, 29. (Times - subscription required)