Football gossip: Ramsey, Lukaku, Pepe, Arnautovic, Ribery, McCarthy, Niasse

From the section

Italian giants Juventus want to sign Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer in the summer. (Sky Italia)

Fellow Serie A sides Inter and AC Milan have been priced out of signing 27-year-old Ramsey because he wants an annual salary of £9m. (Calciomercato)

However, German champions Bayern Munich remain interested in signing the Wales international, whose Gunners contract expires at the end of the season. (Mail)

Bayern and fellow Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund are competing to sign Chelsea's 18-year-old England Under-19 forward Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Goal)

Juventus are interested in signing Manchester United's 25-year-old Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Team of the Week Who impressed Garth Crooks?

Arsenal will have to break their transfer record to sign Nicolas Pepe because Lille want £72m for the 23-year-old Ivory Coast winger. (Telefoot, via Metro)

Everton will sanction January loan moves for Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy and Senegal striker Oumar Niasse, both 28. (Mirror)

Newcastle are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt's Netherlands full-back Jetro Willems, 24, in January. (Mail)

Chelsea should sign West Ham's 29-year-old Austria forward Marko Arnautovic, according to former Blues striker Tony Cascarino. (Talksport)

Southampton's Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini, 27, is wanted by Fiorentina. (La Nazione - in Italian)

Fulham are considering a move for 29-year-old Besiktas and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida. (Fotomac - in Turkish)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez wants to sign a winger next month. (Chronicle)

Bayern Munich's French winger Franck Ribery, 35, is open to extending his contract for another season. (Sky, via Goal)

Lyon and France midfielder Nabil Fekir, 25, who came close to joining Liverpool in the summer, has been offered a move to Real Madrid. (Marca)

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith wants to strengthen his side's defence during the January transfer window. (Express and Star)

Preston are set to move for Walsall's 21-year-old English midfielder Josh Ginnelly. (Lancashire Post)

Birmingham City fans are disappointed the club did not receive more tickets for their FA Cup third-round tie at West Ham on 5 January. (Birmingham Mail)