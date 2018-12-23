World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 16-23 December

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Praslin Island, Seychelles, 16 December: Roger Chapman of England tees off during the final round of the MCB Tour Championship at Constance Lemuria. (Photo by Phil Inglis/Getty Images)

Paris, France, 16 December: France's players celebrate after winning the EHF European Women's Championship against Russia at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris. (Photo by Anne-Christine/AFP/Getty Images)

London, United Kingdom, 16 December: Nicholas Paul of Trinidad and Tobago competes in the Track Cycling World Cup men's sprint quarter-final. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Arosa, Switzerland, 17 December: Fanny Smith of Switzerland jumps ahead of competitors during the women's Ski Cross World Cup. (Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA)

California, USA, 17 December: A surfer rides a wave at Mavericks, where a giant swell brought waves up to 50 feet high. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

New Jersey, USA, 18 December: The New Jersey Devils score their second goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who won 7-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Ludlow, United Kingdom, 19 December: Horses and riders clear a fence during the Tanners Wines Handicap Steeple Chase. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Cardiff, Wales, 22 December: Manchester United's interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrives at Cardiff City for his first match in charge after replacing Jose Mourinho. (Photo by Cardiff City FC/Getty Images)

Rio de Janiero, Brazil, 22 December: Athletes start the men's open water swimming competition on Copacabana beach during the Rei e Rainha do Mar 2018. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Adelaide, Australia, 23 December: Suzie Bates of the Adelaide Strikers takes a catch to dismiss Mignon du Preez of the Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

