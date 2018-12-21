Russian doping: Rusada on verge of suspension again

Rusada's suspension was imposed in November 2015

Russia's anti-doping agency (Rusada) is again on the verge of suspension after a World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) inspection team was denied full access to a Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

Wada lifted a three-year ban on Rusada in September which followed a major scandal over state-sponsored doping.

Access to the Moscow laboratory data and samples before the end of 2018 was a condition of Russia's reinstatement.

"The team was unable to complete its mission," Wada said.

"An issue was raised by the Russian authorities that the team's equipment to be used for the data extraction was required to be certified under Russian law.

"This issue had not been raised during an initial meeting on 28 November in Moscow, after which Wada sent its expert team back to Moscow to retrieve the data."

Wada said a report will now be sent to the independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC). The CRC will meet on 14-15 January 2019 when Rusada's "compliance status" will again be considered.

The CRC's recommendation will then be considered by the Wada executive committee.

"Surprise, surprise - is anyone shocked that the Russians are bobbing and weaving to escape accountability? Let's hope Wada has learned its lesson this time and declares them non-compliant," US Anti-doping Agency chief executive Travis Tygart said.

The decision to lift Rusada's suspension provoked an outcry and was described as "the greatest treachery against clean athletes".

Wada president Sir Craig Reedie defended the move and said the reinstatement was "subject to strict conditions".

