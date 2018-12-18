Wednesday's gossip: Mourinho, Pochettino, Rabiot, Morata, Isco

Mourinho and Man Utd

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to be considered as a replacement for the sacked Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, even though the Old Trafford club would have to pay Spurs £34m in compensation. (Times - subscription required)

Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari says he is not concerned by speculation linking Mourinho with his job. (Sky Sports)

Mourinho's 895-day stay at The Lowry hotel in Salford cost £537,000. (Guardian)

As many as 90% of Manchester United players were against Mourinho - and even those who liked him felt it was time for change. (Independent)

Sir Alex Ferguson's long-time assistant Mike Phelan will return to Old Trafford alongside caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Telegraph)

Other gossip

Paris St-Germain will not let Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot leave on a free at the end of the season after he refused to extend his deal - so will look to sell the 23-year-old France midfielder in January. (L'Equipe - in French)

Chelsea's Spain striker Alvaro Morato, 26, would "return to Italy in a heartbeat", with a move to AC Milan reportedly on the cards. (The Sun)

Arsenal's pursuit of Real Madrid's Isco, 26, has taken a blow after it was claimed Manchester City have made contact about signing the Spain playmaker next summer. (The Sun)

Crystal Palace are keen to sign Liverpool and England striker Dominic Solanke, 21, on loan in January. (Evening Standard)

Atletico Madrid are unlikely to renew the contract of Filipe Luis, 33, the Brazil and former Chelsea left-back. (Marca)

Brazil defender Rafinha, 25, could head for China when his contract at Barcelona expires in the summer. (Kicker)

Everton are looking to sell striker Oumar Niasse, 28, in the January transfer window, with Cardiff City interested in the Senegal forward. (Liverpool Echo)

Fulham and England Under-21 goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli, 26, is being tracked by fellow Premier League strugglers Southampton. (Daily Mail)

Championship leaders Leeds United could move for Newcastle United's 28-year-old English goalkeeper Karl Darlow in January. (Yorkshire Evening Post)