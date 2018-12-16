Football gossip: Pogba, Christensen, Suarez, Pereira, Pavon, Under, Navas

Manchester United want to sell France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, in January. (Sunday Mirror)

United boss Jose Mourinho says he does not know if the club will back him in the January transfer window. (Observer)

Chelsea are hoping to agree a fee with Borussia Dortmund for 20-year-old USA midfielder Christian Pulisic, raising doubts over the future of 18-year-old England Under-19 winger Callum Hudson-Odoi who is being tracked by RB Leipzig and Monaco. (Mail on Sunday)

Barcelona have made an offer for Chelsea's 22-year-old Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen. (Sport - in Spanish)

However, Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde says he is not interested in signing a new centre-back in the January transfer window. (Goal)

Liverpool 10-1 Man Utd Who's the only United player to make your combined XI?

Arsenal have been offered Barcelona's 24-year-old Spaniard Denis Suarez for a cut-price £14m in January. (Sun on Sunday)

West Ham are looking to take Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira, 22, on loan in January. (Sunday Mirror)

Everton want to sign RB Leipzig forward Jean-Kevin Augustin, 21, but could have to pay £38m for the Frenchman. (Sun on Sunday)

Southampton's Northern Ireland midfielder Steven Davis, 33, is open to a return to Rangers next month, after starting just two games this season. (Mail on Sunday)

Arsenal want Boca Juniors' 22-year-old Argentine winger Cristian Pavon - but he will cost £40m. (Sun on Sunday)

Meanwhile, the Gunners have made a formal offer for Cengiz Under, Roma's 21-year-old Turkish winger. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Talksport)

Fulham are to compete with Cardiff City for the signing of Nantes' Argentine striker Emiliano Sala, 28. (Mail on Sunday)

The progress of Willem II's Spanish striker Fran Sol is being monitored by Rangers and Celtic. (Daily Record)

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 32, will not leave Real Madrid in January. (Marca)

Inter Milan's Argentina forward Mauro Icardi, 25, says talks are still ongoing with the club over his contract renewal. (Goal)

PSV Eindhoven coach Mark van Bommel has spoken to 34-year-old Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben about a return to the club. Robben will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season. (Bild - in German)

The owner of London Stadium has predicted that the legal costs of its disputes with West Ham will total £5m for the three years to the end of its present financial year. (Sunday Times - subscription required)