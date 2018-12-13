Gambling chiefs confirm 'whistle-to-whistle' television sport advertising ban

Gambling chiefs say they are "responding to public concerns" after confirming plans to effectively ban television betting adverts during pre-watershed live sport.

Last week, BBC Sport reported Britain's biggest gambling companies had agreed a "whistle-to-whistle" advertising ban.

The Industry Group for Responsible Gambling (IGRG) has now confirmed the ban, which will begin in 2019.

It follows political pressure about the amount of betting advertising on TV.

No betting adverts will now be shown during live sport coverage before 21:00 in the UK from five minutes before the event begins until five minutes after it finishes, excluding horse racing and greyhound racing broadcasts.

"We believe that this is itself a watershed moment as we strive to provide the ever safer gambling environment which gambling consumers and the wider public expect, and which is so important to the future success and sustainability of our industry," IGRG chair John Hagan said.

Analysis

BBC sports news correspondent Richard Conway

The gambling companies have taken decisive action in voluntarily banning betting adverts before the 21:00 watershed.

Is it enough? Many have pointed to the amount the bookies spend with online marketing. Shirt sponsorship of teams, perimeter advertising and putting their name to league and cup competitions will also be unaffected.

Nevertheless, the measures restricting TV ads have been welcomed by politicians and the public alike.

Perhaps conscious of the way government acted in eventually legislating to reduce the big stakes of fixed odds betting terminals in bookmaker shops, the industry has made the first move.

Their hope is that they'll be seen as responsible partners - and stave off present or future governments imposing any restrictive measures upon them.