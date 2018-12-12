Team Sky: Sky to end backing of British powerhouse in 2019

Geraint Thomas [in yellow] celebrates winning the 2018 Tour de France with his Team Sky team-mates

The future of Team Sky, which has delivered Tour de France wins for Britons Sir Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, is in doubt after broadcaster Sky announced it will withdraw backing at the end of 2019.

Team Sky was launched in January 2010 and has since amassed 322 victories, including eight Grand Tour successes.

"Team Sky will continue to race under a different name if a new backer is secured to provide funding from the beginning of 2020," said a Team Sky statement.

Wiggins has left the Team Sky set-up to establish his own team after retiring as a rider, but Froome and Thomas are still part of its roster, with reigning Tour champion Thomas signing a new three-year deal with Team Sky in September.

Promising 21-year-old Colombian Egan Bernal, whose performance in this year's Tour de France marked him out as a potential Grand Tour contender, is also on the team.

"While Sky will be moving on at the end of next year, the team is open minded about the future and the potential of working with a new partner, should the right opportunity present itself," said team principal David Brailsford.

"We aren't finished yet by any means. There is another exciting year of racing ahead of us and we will be doing everything we can to deliver more Team Sky success in 2019."

Team Sky's ambition to become the first team to win the Tour de France with a British rider was seen as hugely ambitious when they launched.

Team Sky's Grand Tours record (best -placed rider) Giro D'Italia Tour de France Vuelta a Espana 2010 17th - Dario Cioni 16th - Thomas Lofkvist Did not take part 2011 20th - Thomas Lofkvist 24th - Rigoberto Uran 2nd - Chris Froome 2012 7th - Rigoberto Uran 1st - Bradley Wiggins 4th - Chris Froome 2013 2nd - Rigoberto Uran 1st - Chris Froome 27th - Rigoberto Uran 2014 22nd - Sebastian Henao 18th - Mikel Nieve 2nd - Chris Froome 2015 6th - Leopold Konig 1st - Chris Froome 8th - Mikel Nieve 2016 17th - Sebastian Henao 1st - Chris Froome 2nd - Chris Froome 2017 17th - Mikel Landa 1st - Chris Froome 1st - Chris Froome 2018 1st - Chris Froome 1st - Geraint Thomas 15th - David de la Cruz

But they have gone on to dominate the sport's most famous race, winning six of the past seven editions.

However, the efficient but unspectacular style and big spending that has underpinned their stranglehold has proved unpopular with some fans, particularly in France.

The team has also been subject to allegations of cheating.

Some spectators jeered Team Sky at the 2018 race presentation event

Froome, a four-time Tour winner with Sky, had an anti-doping case brought against him and subsequently dropped by the UCI, while Wiggins has faced questions over his use of a medical exemption for hayfever medication.

The UK Anti-Doping Agency conducted a 14-month investigation into a 'mystery package' delivered to then-team doctor Richard Freeman on the final day of Wiggins' successful Criterium du Dauphine bid in 2011.

Team Sky, Froome and Wiggins deny any wrongdoing in all three cases.

US cable giant Comcast completed a £30bn takeover of Sky earlier this year, ousting Rupert Murdoch's Fox.

Fox, who owned a minority stake in Team Sky, will also end their involvement in the team from the end of 2019.

Sky announced a new long-term partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board last year to increase participation among children.

"The partnership will form a central part of Sky's Bigger Picture activity in the coming years," added Team Sky's statement.