Football gossip: Rashford, Kompany, Pogba, Hysaj, Gross, Ibrahimovic

AC Milan have put Manchester United's England striker Marcus Rashford, 21, on a list of potential targets after failing in a move for Swedish veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

LA Galaxy are set to re-sign Ibrahimovic to a new deal, after speculation he could return to AC Milan. (ESPN)

Manchester City and Belgium centre-back Vincent Kompany, 32, is a target for Barcelona. (Sun)

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, has been shocked at being dropped by Jose Mourinho, with the Manchester United player left out of the starting XI for the past two games. (Guardian)

A former advisor to Mourinho has claimed the Manchester United manager never wanted Paul Pogba at the club. (Record via Sun)

Chelsea want to sign Napoli's Albania right-back Elseid Hysaj, 24. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United have made Bordeaux's Brazil central defender Pablo, 27, a target. (Fox Sports)

Newcastle are ready to move for Benfica's Andreas Samaris when the transfer window reopens. The 29-year-old Greece midfielder was a summer target. (Mirror)

Manchester United's Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 30, says he is "very happy" to be at Old Trafford as talks continue about extending his contract at the club. (Manchester Evening News)

Real Valladolid's Spanish defender Fernando Calero, 23, is wanted by Arsenal. (Team Talk)

Tottenham have set their sights on Real Madrid's Spain forward Marco Asensio, 22. (Marca - via Mirror)

Brighton's German midfielder Pascal Gross, 27, is a January target for Liverpool, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp considering a £15m bid. (Mirror)

Chelsea have weighed up a move for Barcelona's ex-Manchester City midfielder Denis Suarez, 24, as they prepare to let Spain playmaker Cesc Fabregas leave. (Mirror)

Leicester City are not planning to sign any new players in the January transfer window, with manager Claude Puel happy with the squad. (Leicester Mercury)

Puel will sanction the departure of midfielder Adrien Silva, 29. (the Sun)

Shanghai SIPG manager Vitor Pereira is among the names being considered for the Reading job. (Sky Sports)

Former France winger Franck Ribery, 35, is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, according to the German club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. (Bild - in German)

Valencia manager Marcelino has suggested the Spanish club are unlikely to take up the option to buy Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 25, on loan from Chelsea. (FourFourTwo)

Crystal Palace are preparing a January loan bid for 36-year-old Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe. (Sun)

Manchester United are interested in Middlesbrough's 19-year-old English winger Marcus Tavernier. (Mail)

Galatasaray have had an offer to sign Liverpool and Belgium striker Divock Origi on loan turned down because the Premier League club want the 23-year-old to stay closer to England. (ESPN)

Barcelona will not allow France winger Ousmane Dembele, 21, to leave for less than his 400 million euro (£362m) release clause. (Mundo Deportivo)

Wolverhampton Wanderers' £20m approach for Japan midfielder Shoya Nakajima, 24, has not yet been successful, according to the vice-president of Portuguese club Portimonense. (Birmingham Mail)