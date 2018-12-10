Football gossip: Hazard, Fabregas, Man, Slimani, Neves, Almiron

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard, 27, has again hinted at a move to Real Madrid and says he does not know when he will decide on his future. But the Belgian admits talks over a new contract at Stamford Bridge have stopped. (RMC Sport via Express)

AC Milan sporting director Leonardo has confirmed the Serie A club have approached Chelsea about the possibility of signing midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 31. (London Evening Standard)

Tottenham have joined Manchester United in pursuit of Romania forward Dennis Man, the 20-year-old who plays for FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest. (Sun)

Spurs are facing a further delay to the opening of their new stadium due to difficulties staging test events over the Christmas period. (Times)

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri is ready to move for Leicester's record signing Islam Slimani in January. Ranieri signed the 30-year-old Algerian during his time as Foxes manager. (Telegraph)

The agent of Wolves' Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves is pushing for the 21-year-old to move to Juventus. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Miguel Almiron's father has claimed Newcastle are in prime position to sign his 24-year-old son from Atlanta United in the January transfer window. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Leeds and Aston Villa will attempt to sign goalkeeper Karl Darlow next month. The 28-year-old has lost his place at Newcastle and has featured in only one match this season. (Sun)

Can Tottenham go to the Nou Camp and win? Barcelona issues give Spurs cause for optimism

Former England defender and BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand branded Manchester City's 28-year-old defender Kyle Walker a "liability at the top level" in off-air comments circulated during Saturday's shock 2-0 defeat against Chelsea. (Independent)

Former Cardiff defender Greg Halford, 34, has been training with West Brom and could be offered a short-term deal by the Championship side. (WalesOnline)

Manchester United were recommended Netherlands internationals Frenkie de Jong, 21, and Matthijs de Ligt, 19, before they made their first-team debuts with Ajax but chose not to pursue them, according to the club's former head of youth recruitment, Derek Langley. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he will not be managing in Italy any time soon and laughed off questions about Napoli's offer for his services during his time in charge at Dortmund. (Liverpool Echo)

Bayern Munich's Dutch winger Arjen Robben, 34, says he will retire if the "ideal offer" does not materialise when his deal ends this summer. (Goal)

West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Leicester and Wales midfielder Andy King, 30, on loan in January. (Mail)

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Thorgan Hazard. The 25-year-old Belgian - brother of Chelsea forward Eden - could join the Reds in January. (Liga Financial)

Middlesbrough have asked Wolves if they can sign Adama Traore on loan in January, four months after letting the 20-year-old forward leave. (Teamtalk)