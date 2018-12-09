Football gossip: Richarlison, Luiz, Moses, Holgate, Foden, Monreal, Moreno

Barcelona are monitoring Everton's Brazil forward Richarlison, 21. (Star)

Manchester City's England Under-21 midfielder Phil Foden, 18, is poised to sign a six-year contract. (Telegraph)

Chelsea are only willing to give Brazil defender David Luiz, 31, a 12-month contract extension beyond the summer, which may lead to him looking elsewhere. (Mirror)

Chelsea will look to sell utility player Victor Moses in next month's transfer window, and Crystal Palace and Fulham could bid for the £12m-rated 27-year-old former Nigeria international. (Sun)

Everton's England Under-21 defender Mason Holgate, 22, has been told he can go out on loan in January. (Mirror)

Marseille are looking at two Spain full-backs - Arsenal's Nacho Monreal, 32, and Liverpool's Alberto Moreno, 26 - as they look to strengthen their squad in January. (France Football, via Mirror)

Arsenal want to sign Barcelona and France winger Ousmane Dembele - but Barca forward Lionel Messi says the Catalans "need" the 21-year-old. (Football.London)

Liverpool could yet be in contention for the signing of Dembele if they can meet Barcelona's asking price. (El Confidencial, via Star)

Bournemouth are considering a January move for Celtic and Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor, 25. (Scottish Sun)

Everton boss Marco Silva says France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin still has a future at the club, despite the 29-year-old failing to make the matchday squad in recent weeks. (Liverpool Echo)

West Ham defender Reece Oxford, 19, was watched by scouts from Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim at a recent under-23s match. (Sun)

Germany coach Joachim Low has admitted his time in charge of the national team is coming to an end and he would be tempted by the opportunity to manage Real Madrid. (Marca)

Reading have made contact with Portuguese club Vitoria de Guimaraes, whose head coach Luis Castro has been linked with the club. (Sky Sports)

Italy defender Matteo Darmian says he is "proud" to be a Manchester United player, but misses Italy and Serie A. Juventus, Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma are all said to be interested in signing the 29-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sun)

Tottenham should be considered contenders to win the Premier League this season, says former player Ryan Mason. (Talksport)