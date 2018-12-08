Football gossip: Kane, Hazard, Suarez, Fabregas, Welbeck, Carroll

Barcelona will make £200m-rated Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 25, their top transfer target next summer. (Star)

Paris St-German want to sign Chelsea's 27-year-old Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard in the summer, but will face competition from Real Madrid and Juventus. (Mirror)

Chelsea are monitoring Barcelona and Spain midfielder Denis Suarez. If the 24-year-old moves to Stamford Bridge, the Blues could allow his compatriot Cesc Fabregas, 31, to join AC Milan. (Calciomercato)

England striker Danny Welbeck, 28, will be released by Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the season and will be offered the chance to join Galatasaray. (Mirror)

Tottenham are tracking Bristol City's England Under-21 defender Lloyd Kelly, joining Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool in pursuit of the 20-year-old. (Mirror)

Tottenham have also been linked with Feyenoord and Netherlands midfielder Tonny Vilhena, 23, who is a target for Roma. (Calciomercato)

West Ham's English striker Andy Carroll, 29, wants to stay beyond the summer, when his contract ends. (Talksport)

Manchester United have held talks with Amiens as they try to agree a compensation package for France Under-16 forward Noam Emeran. The 16-year-old also interested Paris St Germain and Juventus. (Mail)

Leicester want 30-year-old Algeria international Islam Slimani to complete his season-long loan at Fenerbahce, after reports the Turkish club wanted to terminate the deal early. (Fotomac, via Leicester Mercury)

Club Brugge manager Ivan Lenko says 22-year-old Brazilian forward Wesley Moraes is good enough to play for Arsenal. (La Derniere Heure, via Express)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton does not believe Burnley, who beat his side on Saturday to move out of the bottom three, will be in relegation trouble this season. (Argus)

Everton manager Marco Silva is considering a potential switch of system to fit in-form centre backs Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Kurt Zouma into the same side. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was in jovial mood in his news conference after the win against Fulham, asking if a lack of water was to save money for the January transfer window. (Express)