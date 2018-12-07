Football gossip: Lukaku, Neymar, Mbappe, De Jong, Jimenez, Maguire

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 25, is considering his future at Manchester United after becoming frustrated with manager Jose Mourinho. (Sun)

Mourinho says Manchester United have no chance of winning the Premier League title soon if Manchester City and Liverpool keep spending. (Mirror)

Paris St-Germain were ready to sell either Brazil striker Neymar, 26, or France forward Kylian Mbappe, 19, to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions. (L'Equipe - in French)

But PSG have denied the story and accused L'Equipe of a vendetta against the club. (PSG - in French)

'The banker who became Chelsea boss' Maurizio Sarri's journey to the Premier League

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21, wants to join PSG over Manchester City this summer, and the French side are prepared to pay 75m euros (£67m) to sign the Netherlands international. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

Wolves will break their transfer record and pay 38m euros (£34m) to make 27-year-old Mexico striker Raul Jimenez's loan deal from Benfica permanent. (O Jogo - in Portuguese)

Leicester boss Claude Puel expects England centre-back Harry Maguire to stay at the club, even if Manchester United make another bid to sign the 25-year-old in January. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has denied the club have already made a £15m offer to sign Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron, 24, from MLS side Atlanta United. (Goal)

Liverpool are unlikely to recall winger Harry Wilson, 21, from his loan at Derby in January despite a series of injuries and the Wales international's fine form in the Championship. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has decided against severe punishments for the four players allegedly shown inhaling nitrous oxide because the party was before the season started. (Sun)

West Ham and Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass says he returned to the club out of shape because of eating in service stations during his loan spell at Aston Villa last season. (Mail)

Manchester United have allowed forward Alexis Sanchez to return home to Chile to continue his recovery from a hamstring injury. (Independent)

Arsenal cannot recall Callum Chambers, 23, from his loan at Fulham despite several injuries to defenders, including Rob Holding being ruled out for up to nine months with a ruptured ACL. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United are preparing a move for 18-year-old Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo, who is on loan at League Two side Newport County. (Express)

Atletico Madrid have lined up Celta Vigo and Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez, 22, as a replacement for injured former Chelsea forward Diego Costa. (Marca)

Club Brugge manager Ivan Leko says striker Wesley Moraes, 22, has the ability to play for Arsenal after reports linking the Brazilian with a move to the Gunners. (La Derniere Heure - in French)

Mauricio Pochettino has downplayed the chances of Tottenham rekindling their interest in Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, 23, in January. (Goal)

The Argentine says Wembley, where Spurs are playing their homes games while their new stadium is built, has improved his view of English people. (Telegraph)

Manchester United have secured a deal for 16-year-old Amiens striker Noam Emeran, fending off interest from Juventus, Valencia and PSG. (RMC - in French)