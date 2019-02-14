Sporting calendar 2019: Major events of the year
-
- From the section Sport
BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2019, including the Cricket World Cup, the Women's World Cup in football, and the Rugby World Cup.
The month-by-month list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed but please bear in mind that dates and venues are subject to change.
19 unmissable events
6 April: Horse racing - The Grand National, Aintree
11-14 April: Golf - The Masters, Augusta
4 May: Football - Women's FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium
18 May: Football - FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium
30 May-15 July: Cricket - World Cup, England
1 June: Football - Champions League final, Madrid
1 June: Boxing - Anthony Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles v Jarrell Miller, New York
6 June: Football - Nations League semi-final: England v Netherlands
7 June-7 July: Football - Women's World Cup, France
1-14 July: Tennis - Wimbledon
6-28 July: Cycling - Tour de France
12-14 July: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone
12-21 July: Netball - World Cup, Liverpool
18-21 July: Golf - The Open, Royal Portrush
1 Aug-16 Sept: Cricket - Ashes Test series: England v Australia
20 Sept-2 Nov: Rugby union - World Cup, Japan
21-29 Sept: Cycling - Road World Championships, Yorkshire
28 Sept-6 Oct: Athletics - World Championships, Doha
7-15 Nov: Para-athletics - World Championships, Dubai
Month-by-month calendar
February
5-17: Skiing - Alpine World Championships, Are, Sweden
14: Football - Europa League last 32, first leg
15-18: Football - FA Cup fifth round
16: Athletics - Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham
16: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Australia women v Great Britain women followed by Australia men v Great Britain men, Perth
16: Formula E - Mexico City
16: Boxing - Leo Santa Cruz v Miguel Flores, Los Angeles
17: Rugby league - World Club Challenge, Wigan Warriors v Sydney Roosters
17: Football - Women's FA Cup fifth round
19-20: Football - Champions League last 16, first leg
20: Cricket - West Indies v England, first one-day international, Barbados
21: Football - Europa League last 32, second leg
21: Basketball - EuroBasket 2021 pre-qualifier, Great Britain v Cyprus, Manchester
22: Cricket - West Indies v England, second one-day international, Barbados
23: Rugby union - Six Nations: France v Scotland, Stade de France; Wales v England, Principality Stadium
23: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations, Italy v Ireland, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi; France v Scotland, Stadium Metropole
23: Football - Women's League Cup final, Manchester City v Arsenal, Bramall Lane
23: Hockey - FIH Pro League, China women v Great Britain women, Changzhou
23: Boxing - James DeGale v Chris Eubank Jr, London
23 Feb-2 March: Squash - World Championships, Chicago
24: Rugby union - Six Nations: Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olympico
24: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations: Wales v England, Cardiff Arms Park
24: Basketball - EuroBasket 2021 pre-qualifier, Austria v Great Britain, Schwechat
24: Football - Carabao Cup final, Wembley Stadium
25: Cricket - West Indies v England, third one-day international, Grenada
25 Feb-10 March: Winter sports, Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Championships, Whistler, Canada
27: Cricket - West Indies v England, fourth one-day international, Grenada
27 Feb-3 March: Cycling - World Track Championships, Pruszkow, Poland
March
1-3: Athletics - European Indoor Championships, Glasgow
2: Cricket - West Indies v England, fifth one-day international, St Lucia
2: Football - Scottish Cup sixth round
3-10: Wheelchair curling - World Championship, Stirling
5: Cricket - West Indies v England, first Twenty20 international, St Lucia
5-6: Football - Champions League last 16, second leg
6-10: Badminton - All England Open, Birmingham
7: Football - Europa League last 16, first leg
8: Cricket - West Indies v England, second Twenty20 international, St Kitts
8: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations, Scotland v Wales, Scotstoun Stadium
8-10: Short track speed skating - World Championships, Sofia, Bulgaria
9: Rugby union - Six Nations, Scotland v Wales, Murrayfield; England v Italy, Twickenham
9: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations, England v Italy, Sandy Park; Ireland v France, Energia Park
10: Rugby union - Six Nations, Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium
10: Cricket - West Indies v England, third Twenty20 international, St Kitts
10: Formula E - Hong Kong
10: BBL & WBBL Trophy finals, Glasgow
12-13: Football - Champions League last 16, second leg
12-15: Horse racing - Cheltenham Festival
14: Football - Europa League last 16, second leg
14-17: Para-cycling - Track World Championships, Apeldoorn, Netherlands
16: Rugby union - Six Nations final weekend, Italy v France, Stadio Olympico; Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium; England v Scotland, Twickenham
16: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations: England v Scotland, Twickenham
16-17: Football - FA Cup quarter-finals
16: Mixed martial arts - UFC London
16-24: Curling - Women's World Championship, Denmark
17: Formula 1 season starts - Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
17: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations, Wales v Ireland, Cardiff Arms Park; Italy v France, Stadio Plebiscito
17-21: Cricket - Afghanistan v Ireland, one-off Test, Dehradun, India
19: Basketball - BBL Trophy final, Glasgow
20-21: Football - Women's Champions League quarter-final first legs
21: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Northern Ireland v Estonia, Windsor Park
22: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, England v Czech Republic, Wembley Stadium
23: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland, Victoria Stadium
23: Formula E - Sanya, China
23: Gymnastics - Artistic World Cup, Birmingham
24: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Wales v Slovakia, Cardiff City Stadium; San Marino v Scotland, San Marino Stadium, Northern Ireland v Belarus, Windsor Park
25: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Montenegro v England, Podgorica City Stadium
26: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Republic of Ireland v Georgia, Aviva Stadium
29-31: Rugby union - Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals
30: Athletics - World Cross Country Championships, Aarhus, Denmark
30 March-7 April: Curling - Men's World Championship, Canada
31: Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
31: Hockey - FIH Pro League, United States women v Great Britain women, Lancaster
April
2-8: Ice hockey - Women's World Championship Division II Group A, Dumfries
4-7: Golf - ANA Inspiration, first women's major of the year, California
5-8: Cricket - opening round of County Championship matches
6: Horse racing - Grand National, Aintree
6-7: Football - FA Cup semi-finals, Wembley Stadium
6: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Argentina women v Great Britain women followed by Argentina men v Great Britain men, Rosario
7: Rowing - Boat Races, Putney, London
9-10: Football - Champions League quarter-finals, first legs
11: Football - Europa League quarter-finals, first legs
11-14: Golf - The Masters, Augusta
13: Formula E - Rome, Italy
13-14: Football - Scottish Cup semi-finals
13-14: Rugby league - Challenge Cup fifth round
14: Formula 1 - Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai
16-17: Football - Champions League quarter-finals, second legs
16-21: Swimming - British Championships, Glasgow
18: Football - Europa League quarter-finals, second legs
19-21: Rugby union - Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals
20-21: Football - Women's Champions League semi-final first legs
20 Apr-6 May: Snooker - World Championship, Sheffield
21-28: Table tennis - World Championships, Budapest, Hungary
24: Hockey - FIH Pro League: Germany women v Great Britain women, Monchenglabach
27: Formula E - Paris, France
27: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain women v United States, London
27-28: Football - Women's Champions League semi-final second legs
28: Formula 1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
28: Athletics - London Marathon
28: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Germany men v Great Britain men, Monchenglabach
30: Football - Champions League semi-finals, first leg
May
1: Football - Champions League semi-finals, first legs
1-5: Equestrian - Badminton Horse Trials
2: Football - Europa League semi-finals, first legs
2-5: Cycling - Tour de Yorkshire
3: Cricket - Ireland v England ODI, Malahide
3-4: Rugby union - Pro14 quarter-finals
3: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain women v China women, London
4: Football - Women's FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium
4: Hockey - FIH Pro League: Great Britain men v Spain men, London
5: Cricket - England v Pakistan Twenty20, Cardiff
5: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain men v Pakistan men, London
7-8: Football - Champions League semi-finals, first legs
8: Cricket - England v Pakistan first one-day international, The Oval
9: Football - Europa League semi-finals, second legs
10-26 May: Ice Hockey - Men's World Championship, Slovakia
11: Cricket- England v Pakistan, second one-day international, Southampton
11: Rugby union - European Champions Cup final, Newcastle
11: Formula E - Monaco
11-12: Athletics - World Relays, Yokohama, Japan
11-2 June: Cycling - Giro d'Italia
11-12: Cricket - One-Day Cup semi-finals
11-12: Rugby league - Challenge Cup sixth round
12: Formula 1 - Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
12: Football - Premier League final round of matches
14: Cricket - England v Pakistan, third one-day international, Bristol
15-19: Taekwondo - World Championships, Manchester
16-19: Golf - US PGA Championship, Bethpage, New York
17: Cricket - England v Pakistan, fourth one-day international, Trent Bridge
17-18: Rugby union - Pro14 semi-finals
17-19: Diving - London World Series
18: Football - FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium
18: Football - Women's Champions League final, Budapest
18-19: Football - final round of Scottish Premiership matches
18: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain women v Argentina women followed by Great Britain men v Argentina men, London
19: BBL & WBBL Play-off finals, O2 Arena, London
19: Cricket - England v Pakistan, fifth one-day international, Headingley
19: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain women v Belgium women followed by Great Britain men v Belgium men, London
22: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Pakistan men v Great Britain men, Krefeld, Germany
24: Rugby union - Premiership semi-finals
25: Football - Scottish Cup final, Hampden Park
25: Rugby union - Pro14 final, Glasgow
25: Cricket - One-Day Cup final, Lord's
25: Formula E - Berlin, Germany
25-27: Football - EFL play-offs, Wembley Stadium
25-26: Rugby league - Super League Magic Weekend, Liverpool
25 May-7 June: Motorsport - Isle of Man TT
26 May-9 June: Tennis - French Open, Paris
26: Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix
26: Motorsport - Indianapolis 500, Indiana, USA
29: Football - Europa League final, Baku, Azerbaijan
30 May-15 July - Cricket World Cup in England starts with England v South Africa, The Oval
30 May-2 June: Golf - US Women's Open, South Carolina
30: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Belgium women v Great Britain women followed by Belgium men v Great Britain men, Antwerp
31: Horse racing - Oaks, Epsom
June
1: Football - Champions League final, Madrid, Spain
1: Boxing - Anthony Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles v Jarrell Miller, New York
1: Rugby union - Premiership final, Twickenham
1: Horse Racing - Epsom Derby
1: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Netherlands women v Great Britain women, Eindhoven
1-2: Rugby league - Challenge Cup quarter-finals
2: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Netherlands men v Great Britain men, Eindhoven
3: Cricket - World Cup, England v Pakistan, Trent Bridge
5: Football - Nations League semi-final, Portugal v Switzerland Porto
6: Football - Nations League semi-final, Netherlands v England, Guimaraes
6: Cricket - England v West Indies, first women's one-day international, Leicester
6: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain men v Germany men, London
7: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain women v Germany women, London
7: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Denmark v Republic of Ireland, venue TBC
7 Jun-7 July: Football - Women's World Cup, France
8: Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh, Cardiff
8: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Estonia v Northern Ireland; Croatia v Wales; Scotland v Iceland
9: Football - Nations League final, Porto and third place play-off, Guimaraes
9: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain women v Australia women followed by Great Britain men v Australia men, London
9: Cricket - England v West Indies, second women's one-day international, Worcester
9: Formula 1 - Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
9: Triathlon - World Triathlon Series, Leeds
10: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar
10-15: Cycling - Women's Tour of Britain
11: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Belarus v Northern Ireland; Belgium v Scotland, Hungary v Wales
13: Cricket - England v West Indies, third women's one-day international, Chelmsford
13-16: Golf - US Open, Pebble Beach, California
14: Cricket - World Cup, England v West Indies, Southampton
14: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain men v Netherlands men, London
14 June-7 July: Football - Copa America, Brazil
14-30: European Games (multi-sport event), Minsk, Belarus
14-16: Canoe slalom - World Cup series, London
15: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain women v Netherlands women, London
15 June-13 July: Football - Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt
15: Triathlon - World Mixed Relay, Nottingham
15-16: Motorsport - Le Mans 24 Hours, Circuit de la Sarthe, France
16-30: Football - European Under-21 Championship, Italy and San Marino
17-23: Tennis - Queen's Club Championships, London
18: Cricket - World Cup - England v Afghanistan, Old Trafford
18: Cricket - England v West Indies, first women's Twenty20 international, Northampton
18-22: Horse racing - Royal Ascot
20-23: Golf - Women's PGA Championship, Hazeltine
20-23: Karate - World Championship, Slovakia
21: Cricket - World Cup - England v Sri Lanka, Headingley
21: Cricket - England v West Indies, second women's Twenty20 international, Northampton
22: Formula E - Bern, Switzerland
23: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain women v New Zealand women followed by Great Britain men v New Zealand men, London
23: Formula 1 - French Grand Prix, Le Castellet
23-30: Tennis - Eastbourne International
25: Cricket - World Cup - England v Australia, Lord's
25: Cricket - England v West Indies, third women's Twenty20 international, Derby
27 June-7 July: Basketball - Women's EuroBasket, Serbia and Latvia
28 June-7 July: Beach volleyball - World Championships, Hamburg
28 June-7 July: Women's European Wheelchair Basketball Championship, Rotterdam, Netherlands
29: Hockey - Women's Pro League final, Amsterdam, Netherlands
29-30: Baseball - Major League Baseball: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees, London Stadium
30: Hockey - Men's Pro League final, Amsterdam, Netherlands
30: Cricket - World Cup - England v India, Edgbaston
30: Formula 1 - Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
July
1-14: Tennis - Wimbledon
2: Cricket - England v Australia, first Women's ODI, Leicester
3: Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand, Chester-le-Street
4: Cricket - England v Australia, second women's one-day international, Leicester
6-28: Cycling - Tour de France
6-7: Motorcycling - World Superbikes, Donington
7: Cricket - England v Australia, third women's one-day international, Canterbury
7: Football - Women's World Cup final, France
9: Cricket - World Cup - first semi-final, Old Trafford
11: Cricket - World Cup - second semi-final, Edgbaston
12-14: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone
12-21: Netball - World Cup, Liverpool; England v Uganda
12-28: Aquatics - World Championships, South Korea
13: Netball - World Cup, England v Scotland
13-14: Formula E - New York, USA
14: Cricket - World Cup final, Lord's
14: Netball - World Cup, England v Samoa
15: Netball - World Cup, Group matches including England
15-23: Fencing - World Championships, Budapest
17: Netball - World Cup, Group matches including England
18: Netball - World Cup, Group matches including England
18-21: Cricket - England v Australia, women's Test, Taunton
18-21: Golf - The Open, Royal Portrush
20: Netball - World Cup semi-finals
20-21: Athletics - Anniversary Games, London
21: Netball - World Cup final
23-28: Cycling - BMX World Championships, Belgium
24-28: Cricket - England v Ireland Test, Lord's
25: Horse Racing - The Series starts
25-28: Golf - Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains
26: Cricket - England v Australia, first women's Twenty20 international, Hove
27-28: Rugby league - Challenge Cup semi-finals
27: Horse racing - King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Ascot
28: Formula 1 - German Grand Prix, Hockenheim
28: Cricket - England v Australia, second women' Twenty20 international, Chelmsford
29-4 Aug: Para-swimming - World Championships, Kuching, Malaysia
30-3 Aug: Horse racing - Glorious Goodwood
31: Cricket - England v Australia, third women's Twenty20 international, Bristol
August
1-4: Golf - Women's British Open, Woburn
1-5: Cricket - England v Australia, first Ashes Test, Edgbaston
4: Formula 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
10: Football - Premier League season starts (TBC)
10: Rugby union - Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium
11: Rugby union - England v Wales, Twickenham
14-18: Cricket - England v Australia, second Ashes Test, Lord's
14: Football - Uefa Super Cup, Istanbul
15-18: Golf - US PGA, Bethpage State Park, New York
16-25: Hockey - Euro Championships, Antwerp
17: Rugby union - Wales v England, Principality Stadium; France v Scotland, venue TBC
18: Athletics - Birmingham Grand Prix
19-25: Badminton - World Championships, Basel, Switzerland
21-25: Canoeing - Sprint World Championships, Szeged, Hungary
22-26: Cricket - England v Australia, third Ashes Test, Headingley
24: Rugby union - England v Ireland, Twickenham; Scotland v France, Murrayfield
24: Rugby league - Challenge Cup final, Wembley
24 Aug-15 Sept: Cycling - Tour of Spain
25 Aug: Motorsport- British MotoGP, Silverstone
25 Aug-1 Sept: Rowing - World Championships, Austria
25 Aug-1 Sept: Judo - World Championships, Tokyo
26 Aug-9 Sept: Tennis - US Open, New York
28 Aug-1 Sept: Cycling - Mountain Bike World Championships, Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada
28 Aug-8 Sept: Wheelchair basketball - Men's European Championship, Walbrzych, Poland
31: Rugby union - Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium; Georgia v Scotland, Tbilisi
31 Aug-15 Sept: Basketball - World Cup, China
September
1: Formula 1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
1: Cricket - Super League Finals Day, Hove
4-7: Cricket - T20 Blast quarter-finals
4-8: Cricket - England v Australia, fourth Ashes Test, Old Trafford
5: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Republic of Ireland v Switzerland
6: Rugby union - England v Italy, St James' Park; Scotland v Georgia, Edinburgh
6: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Wales v Azerbaijan; Scotland v Russia
7: Rugby union - Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium
7: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, England v Bulgaria, Wembley Stadium
7-15: Surfing - World Games, Japan
8: Formula 1 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza
8: Athletics - Great North Run
8-15: Cycling - Tour of Britain
9: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Northern Ireland v Germany; Scotland v Belgium
10: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, England v Kosovo, Wembley Stadium
12-16: Cricket - England v Australia, fifth Ashes Test, The Oval
13-15: Golf - Solheim Cup, Gleneagles
14: Horse racing - St Leger, Doncaster
16-25: Weightlifting - World Championships, Pattaya, Thailand
19-22: Golf - PGA Championship, Wentworth
20 Sept-2 Nov: Rugby union - World Cup, Japan
21: Cricket - T20 Blast Finals Day, Edgbaston
21-29: Cycling - Road World Championships, Yorkshire
22: Rugby union - World Cup, Ireland v Scotland, Yokohama City; England v Tonga, Sapporo
22: Formula 1 - Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore
23: Rugby union - World Cup, Wales v Georgia, Toyota
23-26: Cricket - Final round of County Championship matches
24-29: Canoe Slalom - World Championships, Spain
26: Rugby union - World Cup, England v USA, Kobe
28: Rugby union - World Cup, Japan v Ireland, Shizuoka Prefecture
28 Sept-6 Oct: Athletics - World Championships, Doha
29: Formula 1 - Russian Grand Prix, Sochi
29: Rugby union - World Cup, Australia v Wales, Tokyo
30: Rugby union - World Cup, Scotland v Samoa, Kobe
October
Dates TBC - England cricket tour of New Zealand
3: Rugby union - World Cup, Ireland v Russia, Kobe
3-6: Motorsport - Rally GB
4-13: Gymnastics - Artistic World Championships, Stuttgart
5: Rugby union - World Cup, England v Argentina, Tokyo
6: Horse racing - Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Longchamp, Paris
9: Rugby union - World Cup, Scotland v Russia, Shizuoka Prefecture; Wales v Fiji, Oita Prefecture
10: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Netherlands v Northern Ireland; Slovakia v Wales; Russia v Scotland
11: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Czech Republic v England
12: Rugby union - World Cup, England v France, Yokohama; Ireland v Samoa, Fukuoka
12: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Georgia v Republic of Ireland
12: Rugby league - Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford
13: Rugby union - World Cup, Wales v Uruguay, Kumamoto; Japan v Scotland, Yokohama
13: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Wales v Croatia; Scotland v San Marino
13: Formula 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
14: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Bulgaria v England
15: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Switzerland v Republic of Ireland
19-20: Rugby union - World Cup quarter-finals, Japan
19: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot
26-27: Rugby union - World Cup semi-finals, Yokohama
27: Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
27 Oct-3 Nov: Tennis - WTA Finals, Shenzhen
November
2: Rugby union - World Cup final, Yokohama
3: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin
7-15: Para-athletics - World Championships, Dubai
8-10: Cycling - Track Cycling World Cup, Glasgow
9-10: Tennis - Fed Cup final
11-17: Tennis - ATP Finals, London
14: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, England v Montenegro, Wembley Stadium
15: Rugby union - European Champions Cup starts
16: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Northern Ireland v Netherlands; Azerbaijan v Wales; Cyprus v Scotland
17: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Kosovo v England
17: Formula 1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo
18: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Republic of Ireland v Denmark
18-24: Tennis - Davis Cup, Madrid
19: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Germany v Northern Ireland; Wales v Hungary; Scotland v Kazakhstan
21-24: Golf - DP World Tour Championship, Dubai
26 Nov-8 Dec: Snooker - UK Championship, York
28 Nov-1 Dec: Trampoline - World Championships, Japan
December
TBC - Cricket - England tour of South Africa
1: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
4-8: Swimming - European Short Course Championships, Glasgow
12-15: Golf - Presidents Cup, Melbourne
26: Horse racing - King George VI Chase, Kempton
