Sporting calendar 2019: Major events of the year

BBC Sport will be across every major sporting event in 2019

BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2019, including the Cricket World Cup, the Women's World Cup in football, and the Rugby World Cup.

The month-by-month list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed but please bear in mind that dates and venues are subject to change.

To find out what BBC Sport covers live, click here for our weekly what's on guide and visit our live guide for direct links to all our live coverage - including text commentaries and additional live streams.

19 unmissable events

6 April: Horse racing - The Grand National, Aintree

11-14 April: Golf - The Masters, Augusta

4 May: Football - Women's FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium

18 May: Football - FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium

30 May-15 July: Cricket - World Cup, England

1 June: Football - Champions League final, Madrid

1 June: Boxing - Anthony Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles v Jarrell Miller, New York

6 June: Football - Nations League semi-final: England v Netherlands

7 June-7 July: Football - Women's World Cup, France

1-14 July: Tennis - Wimbledon

6-28 July: Cycling - Tour de France

12-14 July: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone

12-21 July: Netball - World Cup, Liverpool

18-21 July: Golf - The Open, Royal Portrush

1 Aug-16 Sept: Cricket - Ashes Test series: England v Australia

20 Sept-2 Nov: Rugby union - World Cup, Japan

21-29 Sept: Cycling - Road World Championships, Yorkshire

28 Sept-6 Oct: Athletics - World Championships, Doha

7-15 Nov: Para-athletics - World Championships, Dubai

Month-by-month calendar

The BBC is not responsible for any changes to dates and fixtures that may be made. For more details of forthcoming events, visit the specific sport page on the website.

February

England face West Indies in a five-match one-day series starting in February

5-17: Skiing - Alpine World Championships, Are, Sweden

14: Football - Europa League last 32, first leg

15-18: Football - FA Cup fifth round

16: Athletics - Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

16: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Australia women v Great Britain women followed by Australia men v Great Britain men, Perth

16: Formula E - Mexico City

16: Boxing - Leo Santa Cruz v Miguel Flores, Los Angeles

17: Rugby league - World Club Challenge, Wigan Warriors v Sydney Roosters

17: Football - Women's FA Cup fifth round

19-20: Football - Champions League last 16, first leg

20: Cricket - West Indies v England, first one-day international, Barbados

21: Football - Europa League last 32, second leg

21: Basketball - EuroBasket 2021 pre-qualifier, Great Britain v Cyprus, Manchester

22: Cricket - West Indies v England, second one-day international, Barbados

23: Rugby union - Six Nations: France v Scotland, Stade de France; Wales v England, Principality Stadium

23: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations, Italy v Ireland, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi; France v Scotland, Stadium Metropole

23: Football - Women's League Cup final, Manchester City v Arsenal, Bramall Lane

23: Hockey - FIH Pro League, China women v Great Britain women, Changzhou

23: Boxing - James DeGale v Chris Eubank Jr, London

23 Feb-2 March: Squash - World Championships, Chicago

24: Rugby union - Six Nations: Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olympico

24: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations: Wales v England, Cardiff Arms Park

24: Basketball - EuroBasket 2021 pre-qualifier, Austria v Great Britain, Schwechat

24: Football - Carabao Cup final, Wembley Stadium

25: Cricket - West Indies v England, third one-day international, Grenada

25 Feb-10 March: Winter sports, Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Championships, Whistler, Canada

27: Cricket - West Indies v England, fourth one-day international, Grenada

27 Feb-3 March: Cycling - World Track Championships, Pruszkow, Poland

March

The Six Nations draws to a close with a full weekend of fixtures on Saturday, 16 March

1-3: Athletics - European Indoor Championships, Glasgow

2: Cricket - West Indies v England, fifth one-day international, St Lucia

2: Football - Scottish Cup sixth round

3-10: Wheelchair curling - World Championship, Stirling

5: Cricket - West Indies v England, first Twenty20 international, St Lucia

5-6: Football - Champions League last 16, second leg

6-10: Badminton - All England Open, Birmingham

7: Football - Europa League last 16, first leg

8: Cricket - West Indies v England, second Twenty20 international, St Kitts

8: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations, Scotland v Wales, Scotstoun Stadium

8-10: Short track speed skating - World Championships, Sofia, Bulgaria

9: Rugby union - Six Nations, Scotland v Wales, Murrayfield; England v Italy, Twickenham

9: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations, England v Italy, Sandy Park; Ireland v France, Energia Park

10: Rugby union - Six Nations, Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium

10: Cricket - West Indies v England, third Twenty20 international, St Kitts

10: Formula E - Hong Kong

10: BBL & WBBL Trophy finals, Glasgow

12-13: Football - Champions League last 16, second leg

12-15: Horse racing - Cheltenham Festival

14: Football - Europa League last 16, second leg

14-17: Para-cycling - Track World Championships, Apeldoorn, Netherlands

16: Rugby union - Six Nations final weekend, Italy v France, Stadio Olympico; Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium; England v Scotland, Twickenham

16: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations: England v Scotland, Twickenham

16-17: Football - FA Cup quarter-finals

16: Mixed martial arts - UFC London

16-24: Curling - Women's World Championship, Denmark

17: Formula 1 season starts - Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

17: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations, Wales v Ireland, Cardiff Arms Park; Italy v France, Stadio Plebiscito

17-21: Cricket - Afghanistan v Ireland, one-off Test, Dehradun, India

19: Basketball - BBL Trophy final, Glasgow

20-21: Football - Women's Champions League quarter-final first legs

21: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Northern Ireland v Estonia, Windsor Park

22: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, England v Czech Republic, Wembley Stadium

23: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland, Victoria Stadium

23: Formula E - Sanya, China

23: Gymnastics - Artistic World Cup, Birmingham

24: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Wales v Slovakia, Cardiff City Stadium; San Marino v Scotland, San Marino Stadium, Northern Ireland v Belarus, Windsor Park

25: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Montenegro v England, Podgorica City Stadium

26: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Republic of Ireland v Georgia, Aviva Stadium

29-31: Rugby union - Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals

30: Athletics - World Cross Country Championships, Aarhus, Denmark

30 March-7 April: Curling - Men's World Championship, Canada

31: Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

31: Hockey - FIH Pro League, United States women v Great Britain women, Lancaster

April

The 83rd edition of golf's Masters takes place at Augusta National in the United States

2-8: Ice hockey - Women's World Championship Division II Group A, Dumfries

4-7: Golf - ANA Inspiration, first women's major of the year, California

5-8: Cricket - opening round of County Championship matches

6: Horse racing - Grand National, Aintree

6-7: Football - FA Cup semi-finals, Wembley Stadium

6: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Argentina women v Great Britain women followed by Argentina men v Great Britain men, Rosario

7: Rowing - Boat Races, Putney, London

9-10: Football - Champions League quarter-finals, first legs

11: Football - Europa League quarter-finals, first legs

11-14: Golf - The Masters, Augusta

13: Formula E - Rome, Italy

13-14: Football - Scottish Cup semi-finals

13-14: Rugby league - Challenge Cup fifth round

14: Formula 1 - Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

16-17: Football - Champions League quarter-finals, second legs

16-21: Swimming - British Championships, Glasgow

18: Football - Europa League quarter-finals, second legs

19-21: Rugby union - Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals

20-21: Football - Women's Champions League semi-final first legs

20 Apr-6 May: Snooker - World Championship, Sheffield

21-28: Table tennis - World Championships, Budapest, Hungary

24: Hockey - FIH Pro League: Germany women v Great Britain women, Monchenglabach

27: Formula E - Paris, France

27: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain women v United States, London

27-28: Football - Women's Champions League semi-final second legs

28: Formula 1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

28: Athletics - London Marathon

28: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Germany men v Great Britain men, Monchenglabach

30: Football - Champions League semi-finals, first leg

May

The FA Cup final takes place on Saturday, 18 May at Wembley Stadium

1: Football - Champions League semi-finals, first legs

1-5: Equestrian - Badminton Horse Trials

2: Football - Europa League semi-finals, first legs

2-5: Cycling - Tour de Yorkshire

3: Cricket - Ireland v England ODI, Malahide

3-4: Rugby union - Pro14 quarter-finals

3: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain women v China women, London

4: Football - Women's FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium

4: Hockey - FIH Pro League: Great Britain men v Spain men, London

5: Cricket - England v Pakistan Twenty20, Cardiff

5: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain men v Pakistan men, London

7-8: Football - Champions League semi-finals, first legs

8: Cricket - England v Pakistan first one-day international, The Oval

9: Football - Europa League semi-finals, second legs

10-26 May: Ice Hockey - Men's World Championship, Slovakia

11: Cricket- England v Pakistan, second one-day international, Southampton

11: Rugby union - European Champions Cup final, Newcastle

11: Formula E - Monaco

11-12: Athletics - World Relays, Yokohama, Japan

11-2 June: Cycling - Giro d'Italia

11-12: Cricket - One-Day Cup semi-finals

11-12: Rugby league - Challenge Cup sixth round

12: Formula 1 - Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

12: Football - Premier League final round of matches

14: Cricket - England v Pakistan, third one-day international, Bristol

15-19: Taekwondo - World Championships, Manchester

16-19: Golf - US PGA Championship, Bethpage, New York

17: Cricket - England v Pakistan, fourth one-day international, Trent Bridge

17-18: Rugby union - Pro14 semi-finals

17-19: Diving - London World Series

18: Football - FA Cup final, Wembley Stadium

18: Football - Women's Champions League final, Budapest

18-19: Football - final round of Scottish Premiership matches

18: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain women v Argentina women followed by Great Britain men v Argentina men, London

19: BBL & WBBL Play-off finals, O2 Arena, London

19: Cricket - England v Pakistan, fifth one-day international, Headingley

19: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain women v Belgium women followed by Great Britain men v Belgium men, London

22: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Pakistan men v Great Britain men, Krefeld, Germany

24: Rugby union - Premiership semi-finals

25: Football - Scottish Cup final, Hampden Park

25: Rugby union - Pro14 final, Glasgow

25: Cricket - One-Day Cup final, Lord's

25: Formula E - Berlin, Germany

25-27: Football - EFL play-offs, Wembley Stadium

25-26: Rugby league - Super League Magic Weekend, Liverpool

25 May-7 June: Motorsport - Isle of Man TT

26 May-9 June: Tennis - French Open, Paris

26: Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix

26: Motorsport - Indianapolis 500, Indiana, USA

29: Football - Europa League final, Baku, Azerbaijan

30 May-15 July - Cricket World Cup in England starts with England v South Africa, The Oval

30 May-2 June: Golf - US Women's Open, South Carolina

30: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Belgium women v Great Britain women followed by Belgium men v Great Britain men, Antwerp

31: Horse racing - Oaks, Epsom

June

England and Scotland begin their Women's World Cup campaigns in France

1: Football - Champions League final, Madrid, Spain

1: Boxing - Anthony Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles v Jarrell Miller, New York

1: Rugby union - Premiership final, Twickenham

1: Horse Racing - Epsom Derby

1: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Netherlands women v Great Britain women, Eindhoven

1-2: Rugby league - Challenge Cup quarter-finals

2: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Netherlands men v Great Britain men, Eindhoven

3: Cricket - World Cup, England v Pakistan, Trent Bridge

5: Football - Nations League semi-final, Portugal v Switzerland Porto

6: Football - Nations League semi-final, Netherlands v England, Guimaraes

6: Cricket - England v West Indies, first women's one-day international, Leicester

6: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain men v Germany men, London

7: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain women v Germany women, London

7: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Denmark v Republic of Ireland, venue TBC

7 Jun-7 July: Football - Women's World Cup, France

8: Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh, Cardiff

8: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Estonia v Northern Ireland; Croatia v Wales; Scotland v Iceland

9: Football - Nations League final, Porto and third place play-off, Guimaraes

9: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain women v Australia women followed by Great Britain men v Australia men, London

9: Cricket - England v West Indies, second women's one-day international, Worcester

9: Formula 1 - Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

9: Triathlon - World Triathlon Series, Leeds

10: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar

10-15: Cycling - Women's Tour of Britain

11: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Belarus v Northern Ireland; Belgium v Scotland, Hungary v Wales

13: Cricket - England v West Indies, third women's one-day international, Chelmsford

13-16: Golf - US Open, Pebble Beach, California

14: Cricket - World Cup, England v West Indies, Southampton

14: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain men v Netherlands men, London

14 June-7 July: Football - Copa America, Brazil

14-30: European Games (multi-sport event), Minsk, Belarus

14-16: Canoe slalom - World Cup series, London

15: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain women v Netherlands women, London

15 June-13 July: Football - Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt

15: Triathlon - World Mixed Relay, Nottingham

15-16: Motorsport - Le Mans 24 Hours, Circuit de la Sarthe, France

16-30: Football - European Under-21 Championship, Italy and San Marino

17-23: Tennis - Queen's Club Championships, London

18: Cricket - World Cup - England v Afghanistan, Old Trafford

18: Cricket - England v West Indies, first women's Twenty20 international, Northampton

18-22: Horse racing - Royal Ascot

20-23: Golf - Women's PGA Championship, Hazeltine

20-23: Karate - World Championship, Slovakia

21: Cricket - World Cup - England v Sri Lanka, Headingley

21: Cricket - England v West Indies, second women's Twenty20 international, Northampton

22: Formula E - Bern, Switzerland

23: Hockey - FIH Pro League, Great Britain women v New Zealand women followed by Great Britain men v New Zealand men, London

23: Formula 1 - French Grand Prix, Le Castellet

23-30: Tennis - Eastbourne International

25: Cricket - World Cup - England v Australia, Lord's

25: Cricket - England v West Indies, third women's Twenty20 international, Derby

27 June-7 July: Basketball - Women's EuroBasket, Serbia and Latvia

28 June-7 July: Beach volleyball - World Championships, Hamburg

28 June-7 July: Women's European Wheelchair Basketball Championship, Rotterdam, Netherlands

29: Hockey - Women's Pro League final, Amsterdam, Netherlands

29-30: Baseball - Major League Baseball: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees, London Stadium

30: Hockey - Men's Pro League final, Amsterdam, Netherlands

30: Cricket - World Cup - England v India, Edgbaston

30: Formula 1 - Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

July

Early July signals the start of Wimbledon in SW19

1-14: Tennis - Wimbledon

2: Cricket - England v Australia, first Women's ODI, Leicester

3: Cricket World Cup - England v New Zealand, Chester-le-Street

4: Cricket - England v Australia, second women's one-day international, Leicester

6-28: Cycling - Tour de France

6-7: Motorcycling - World Superbikes, Donington

7: Cricket - England v Australia, third women's one-day international, Canterbury

7: Football - Women's World Cup final, France

9: Cricket - World Cup - first semi-final, Old Trafford

11: Cricket - World Cup - second semi-final, Edgbaston

12-14: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone

12-21: Netball - World Cup, Liverpool; England v Uganda

12-28: Aquatics - World Championships, South Korea

13: Netball - World Cup, England v Scotland

13-14: Formula E - New York, USA

14: Cricket - World Cup final, Lord's

14: Netball - World Cup, England v Samoa

15: Netball - World Cup, Group matches including England

15-23: Fencing - World Championships, Budapest

17: Netball - World Cup, Group matches including England

18: Netball - World Cup, Group matches including England

18-21: Cricket - England v Australia, women's Test, Taunton

18-21: Golf - The Open, Royal Portrush

20: Netball - World Cup semi-finals

20-21: Athletics - Anniversary Games, London

21: Netball - World Cup final

23-28: Cycling - BMX World Championships, Belgium

24-28: Cricket - England v Ireland Test, Lord's

25: Horse Racing - The Series starts

25-28: Golf - Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains

26: Cricket - England v Australia, first women's Twenty20 international, Hove

27-28: Rugby league - Challenge Cup semi-finals

27: Horse racing - King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Ascot

28: Formula 1 - German Grand Prix, Hockenheim

28: Cricket - England v Australia, second women' Twenty20 international, Chelmsford

29-4 Aug: Para-swimming - World Championships, Kuching, Malaysia

30-3 Aug: Horse racing - Glorious Goodwood

31: Cricket - England v Australia, third women's Twenty20 international, Bristol

August

Golf is the curtain raiser for the month of August with the Women's British Open at Woburn

1-4: Golf - Women's British Open, Woburn

1-5: Cricket - England v Australia, first Ashes Test, Edgbaston

4: Formula 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

10: Football - Premier League season starts (TBC)

10: Rugby union - Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium

11: Rugby union - England v Wales, Twickenham

14-18: Cricket - England v Australia, second Ashes Test, Lord's

14: Football - Uefa Super Cup, Istanbul

15-18: Golf - US PGA, Bethpage State Park, New York

16-25: Hockey - Euro Championships, Antwerp

17: Rugby union - Wales v England, Principality Stadium; France v Scotland, venue TBC

18: Athletics - Birmingham Grand Prix

19-25: Badminton - World Championships, Basel, Switzerland

21-25: Canoeing - Sprint World Championships, Szeged, Hungary

22-26: Cricket - England v Australia, third Ashes Test, Headingley

24: Rugby union - England v Ireland, Twickenham; Scotland v France, Murrayfield

24: Rugby league - Challenge Cup final, Wembley

24 Aug-15 Sept: Cycling - Tour of Spain

25 Aug: Motorsport- British MotoGP, Silverstone

25 Aug-1 Sept: Rowing - World Championships, Austria

25 Aug-1 Sept: Judo - World Championships, Tokyo

26 Aug-9 Sept: Tennis - US Open, New York

28 Aug-1 Sept: Cycling - Mountain Bike World Championships, Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada

28 Aug-8 Sept: Wheelchair basketball - Men's European Championship, Walbrzych, Poland

31: Rugby union - Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium; Georgia v Scotland, Tbilisi

31 Aug-15 Sept: Basketball - World Cup, China

September

Who will lift the Webb Ellis trophy at the Rugby World Cup in Japan?

1: Formula 1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa

1: Cricket - Super League Finals Day, Hove

4-7: Cricket - T20 Blast quarter-finals

4-8: Cricket - England v Australia, fourth Ashes Test, Old Trafford

5: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Republic of Ireland v Switzerland

6: Rugby union - England v Italy, St James' Park; Scotland v Georgia, Edinburgh

6: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Wales v Azerbaijan; Scotland v Russia

7: Rugby union - Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium

7: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, England v Bulgaria, Wembley Stadium

7-15: Surfing - World Games, Japan

8: Formula 1 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza

8: Athletics - Great North Run

8-15: Cycling - Tour of Britain

9: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Northern Ireland v Germany; Scotland v Belgium

10: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, England v Kosovo, Wembley Stadium

12-16: Cricket - England v Australia, fifth Ashes Test, The Oval

13-15: Golf - Solheim Cup, Gleneagles

14: Horse racing - St Leger, Doncaster

16-25: Weightlifting - World Championships, Pattaya, Thailand

19-22: Golf - PGA Championship, Wentworth

20 Sept-2 Nov: Rugby union - World Cup, Japan

21: Cricket - T20 Blast Finals Day, Edgbaston

21-29: Cycling - Road World Championships, Yorkshire

22: Rugby union - World Cup, Ireland v Scotland, Yokohama City; England v Tonga, Sapporo

22: Formula 1 - Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

23: Rugby union - World Cup, Wales v Georgia, Toyota

23-26: Cricket - Final round of County Championship matches

24-29: Canoe Slalom - World Championships, Spain

26: Rugby union - World Cup, England v USA, Kobe

28: Rugby union - World Cup, Japan v Ireland, Shizuoka Prefecture

28 Sept-6 Oct: Athletics - World Championships, Doha

29: Formula 1 - Russian Grand Prix, Sochi

29: Rugby union - World Cup, Australia v Wales, Tokyo

30: Rugby union - World Cup, Scotland v Samoa, Kobe

October

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships take place in Stuttgart, Germany

Dates TBC - England cricket tour of New Zealand

3: Rugby union - World Cup, Ireland v Russia, Kobe

3-6: Motorsport - Rally GB

4-13: Gymnastics - Artistic World Championships, Stuttgart

5: Rugby union - World Cup, England v Argentina, Tokyo

6: Horse racing - Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Longchamp, Paris

9: Rugby union - World Cup, Scotland v Russia, Shizuoka Prefecture; Wales v Fiji, Oita Prefecture

10: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Netherlands v Northern Ireland; Slovakia v Wales; Russia v Scotland

11: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Czech Republic v England

12: Rugby union - World Cup, England v France, Yokohama; Ireland v Samoa, Fukuoka

12: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Georgia v Republic of Ireland

12: Rugby league - Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford

13: Rugby union - World Cup, Wales v Uruguay, Kumamoto; Japan v Scotland, Yokohama

13: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Wales v Croatia; Scotland v San Marino

13: Formula 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

14: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Bulgaria v England

15: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Switzerland v Republic of Ireland

19-20: Rugby union - World Cup quarter-finals, Japan

19: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot

26-27: Rugby union - World Cup semi-finals, Yokohama

27: Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

27 Oct-3 Nov: Tennis - WTA Finals, Shenzhen

November

The city of Dubai in the UAE will host the World Para-athletics Championships

2: Rugby union - World Cup final, Yokohama

3: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin

7-15: Para-athletics - World Championships, Dubai

8-10: Cycling - Track Cycling World Cup, Glasgow

9-10: Tennis - Fed Cup final

11-17: Tennis - ATP Finals, London

14: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, England v Montenegro, Wembley Stadium

15: Rugby union - European Champions Cup starts

16: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Northern Ireland v Netherlands; Azerbaijan v Wales; Cyprus v Scotland

17: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Kosovo v England

17: Formula 1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

18: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Republic of Ireland v Denmark

18-24: Tennis - Davis Cup, Madrid

19: Football - Euro 2020 qualifying, Germany v Northern Ireland; Wales v Hungary; Scotland v Kazakhstan

21-24: Golf - DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

26 Nov-8 Dec: Snooker - UK Championship, York

28 Nov-1 Dec: Trampoline - World Championships, Japan

December

The finale of the 2019 Formula 1 season is at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi

TBC - Cricket - England tour of South Africa

1: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

4-8: Swimming - European Short Course Championships, Glasgow

12-15: Golf - Presidents Cup, Melbourne

26: Horse racing - King George VI Chase, Kempton

26: Horse racing - King George VI Chase, Kempton