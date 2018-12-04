Football gossip: Pulisic, Diaz, Ramsey, Loftus-Cheek, Hernandez, Fabregas

Chelsea have made their first official approach to Borussia Dortmund to sign USA winger Christian Pulisic, but the German club could demand £70m for the 20-year-old, whose preferred move would be to Liverpool. (Evening Standard)

Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz, 19, is set to leave Manchester City and join Real Madrid, despite pleas from manager Pep Guardiola to stay. (Sun)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery says Aaron Ramsey's improved performances are the best thing for the 27-year-old Wales midfielder and the club as the decision to withdraw their contract offer remains "closed". (Telegraph)

Arsenal and Tottenham target Adrien Rabiot, 23, has ended new contract talks with Paris St-Germain. The France midfielder wants to leave at the end of the season. (RMC, via Sport)

Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, West Ham,Newcastle and German side Schalke are interested in signing Chelsea's England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, who admits it is "tough" not being a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge. (Mirror)

Juventus and Brazil defender Alex Sandro has received an offer of 10m euros (£8.9m) per year from an unnamed Premier League club. The 27-year-old was linked with Manchester United in the summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are all interested in Real Madrid and Spain attacking midfielder Isco, 26. (Sun)

West Ham's Mexico striker Javier Hernandez, 30, wants to leave the club next month. (El Gol Digital, via Talksport)

Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini says the club have signed a £100m player in 26-year-old England midfielder Jack Wilshere. (Sun)

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas can leave on a free transfer next summer and is able to sign a pre-contract with an overseas club next month. The 31-year-old Spaniard's agent is said to have met AC Milan, who are also interested in former Manchester United and Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37. (Football Italia)

Tottenham, Arsenal and Southampton have joined Everton in monitoring RB Salzburg's 19-year-old attacking midfielder Hannes Wolf, who has been likened to Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen. (Mirror)

Southampton are hoping to appoint former RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl as Mark Hughes' replacement before the end of the week. (Telegraph)

Everton want to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes on a permanent deal when his loan expires at the end of the season. Portugal international Gomes, 25, has a 100m euros release cause. (Liverpool Echo)

Colombia forward James Rodriguez, 27, will look to leave Bayern Munich - where he is on a two-year loan from Real Madrid - if he is unable to win a place in Niko Kovac's side when he recovers from a knee injury. (Marca)

Chelsea's Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 29, has increased his salary from £120,000 to £150,000 per week after agreeing a new contract that commits him to the club until at least 2022. (Goal.com)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton is open to fringe players Ezequiel Schelotto, 29, and Markus Suttner, 31, leaving in the January transfer window. (Argus)

Aston Villa are expected to give Ghana winger Albert Adomah, 30, a new long-term contract. (Football Ghana)