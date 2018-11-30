Football gossip: Fabregas, Barbosa, Christensen, De Gea, Collins

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 31, says he will remain at the club until his contract expires in the summer, but the Spaniard expects to attract "many" offers in January. (Talksport)

Inter are prepared to sell Brazil forward Gabriel Barbosa, who has scored 22 goals in 38 games on loan at Santos, for £18m, with Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace already declaring an interest in the 22-year-old. (Mail)

Chelsea have rejected a January move from Barcelona for Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 22. (Mirror)

David de Gea's agent Jorge Mendes could prove key to the Spain goalkeeper, 28, signing a new deal at Manchester United, says boss Jose Mourinho. (Star)

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, rejected a move to Manchester City eight years ago when Pep Guardiola wanted to move him on from Barcelona. (Sun)

The football obsessive who 'makes you or breaks you' The making of Arsenal boss Unai Emery...

Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 29, says he was on the brink of swapping Inter Milan for Manchester United in the summer of 2017. (FourFourTwo)

Chelsea are confident a proposed reform of the system will not cause them to rethink their loan strategy. (ESPN)

Former West Ham defender James Collins, 35, has agreed a five-week deal with Aston Villa. (Mail)

Ex-Spain striker David Villa, 36, could join compatriot Andres Iniesta at Japanese side Vissel Kobe, after leaving New York City FC. (Deportes Cuatro, via Mail)

Wolves defender Matt Doherty says the club's owners are seeking a Premier League title "within the next five or six years" as he predicts a top-10 finish in May. (Express and Star)

The father of Everton striker Richarlison is predicting his 21-year-old son to be the top scorer at the 2022 World Cup. (Liverpool Echo)

Brighton's German midfielder Pascal Gross, 27, has backed the "brave step" by Jadon Sancho and other young English players to move to his homeland. (The Argus)

Manchester United's squad, flying from Manchester airport for Saturday's match at Southampton, had to wait for a plane in the sky blue colour of their local rivals and emblazoned with 'M-City' on the rear engine to move out of their way. (Mail)

Aston Villa's Mile Jedinak, 34, linked with a return to Australia and Macarthur-South West Sydney, will only join them if they are granted a licence to play in the country's top division, the A-League. (Birmingham Mail)