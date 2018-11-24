Football gossip: Kante, Hazard, De Bruyne, Lennon, McCarthy, Weigl, De Jong

Listen to 5 live's big weekend preview podcast here

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is hopeful Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 27, will follow N'Golo Kante in signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge. (Standard)

Francemidfielder Kante, 27, will pay more tax in Britain than international companies Starbucks and Amazon combined, after signing his new £15m Blues contract. (Sun)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says young modern-day players including his own Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford lack maturity and are too pampered. (Mirror)

Chelsea and Juventus are monitoring Turkish wonderkid Yunus Akgun, 18, after the winger's impressive performances for Galatasaray. (ESPN)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery admits the Gunners "need to improve" if they are to challenge for a top-four place in the Premier League. (Mail)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims there is "no way" the reigning Premier League champions will be dipping into the transfer market in January. (Express)

West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta, 33, is on course to earn a new deal at the club thanks to some impressive performances this season. (Mirror)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will wait until the summer to move for Ajax's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21. (Telegraph)

Mick McCarthy is set to be unveiled as the Republic of Ireland's new manager after agreeing in principle to a 1.2m euros (£1.06m) deal. (Irish Independent)

Arsenal are looking at Borussia Dortmund's 23-year-old midfielder Julian Weigl, who is out of favour at the German club this season. (Bild - in German)

Juventus are ready to block January departures for defenders Medhi Benatia, 31, and Daniele Rugani, 24, who have been linked with clubs including AC Milan and Chelsea. (Goal)

Turkish side Galatasaray are interested in Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke, 21, who Jurgen Klopp hinted could go on loan in January. (Fotospor - in Turkish)

But Solanke is also being strongly tipped to link up with former Reds skipper Steven Gerrard at Rangers. (Talksport)

Rafael Benitez's uncertain times Does the Newcastle boss have a future at St James's Park?

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri admits Premier League rivals Manchester City are "stronger than us", regardless of whether the London club spend big in the January transfer window. (The Guardian)

Sarri believes Chelsea have a 'mental block' which will hinder their title chase. (Mirror)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 27, could potentially earn £100m within five years, according to documents released in France overnight. (Times)

Everton manager Marco Silva says Toffees striker Oumar Niasse, 28, could be given the opportunity to impress before the January transfer window, but admitted he doesn't "know the future". (Liverpool Echo)

Winger Aaron Lennon says Burnley have helped him fall in love with football again after the 31-year-old suffered mental health problems. (Mail)

Paris St-Germain's French midfielder Adrien Rabiot is set to have a meeting with club president Nasser Al Khelaifi to decide whether he stays in France or moves to Barcelona. (Sport)

Former Barcelona and Real Madrid star Bernd Schuster believes the Nou Camp club is too big for French winger Ousmane Dembele, 21. (Mail)

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, 26, has been urged leave the club if the Danish international wants to further his career. (Talksport)

Everton manager Marco Silva says he will continue to fight off interest from Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich who are keen on 17-year-old forward Anthony Gordon. (Liverpool Echo)

US Soccer is close to an agreement with Columbus Crew's Gregg Berhalter for him to become the new manager of the men's national team. (Yahoo)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has suggested Porto's Iker Casillas, 37, is plotting against fellow Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, in a bid to to oust him from the national team. (Manchester Evening News)

Leicester have started talks with some of their players who are out of contract at the end of the season with captain Wes Morgan, 34, and fellow defender Danny Simpson, 31, among those whose deals are due to expire. (Leicester Mercury)

The Foxes are interested in signing Alaves winger Ibai Gomez, 29, who has been a long-time target of Leeds United. (AS - in Spanish)