Moses - Wada bullying response 'insufficient'

Ed Moses won gold medals in the 400m hurdles at the 1976 and 1984 Olympics

The response of the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) to claims of bullying has been "insufficient on numerous levels", according to the chairman of the US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada).

In a letter seen by the BBC, former Olympic hurdles champion Edwin Moses told Wada president Sir Craig Reedie that "dozens of governments and other stakeholders" now wanted an independent investigation into allegations of "a culture of intimidation".

Last month, Canadian Beckie Scott, the chair of the Wada's Athlete Committee, told the BBC that some of the organisation's most senior officials tried to "bully and belittle" her after she opposed Russian reinstatement at a meeting.

Wada denied the claims, insisting there had merely been "heated discussion", but appointed an expert to review recordings and transcripts of the meeting.

Wada has refused to reveal the identity of the expert, with the findings set to be presented at a board meeting in Baku tomorrow.

However, Moses has now written to Wada's leadership to express his "deep concern that this narrow response to widespread calls for an independent investigation into bullying and the culture at Wada is insufficient on numerous levels".

Moses - who is also chair of Wada's Education Committee - has previously backed up Scott's claims, saying he had experienced "the marginalisation, lack of respect and denigrating conduct which Beckie described".

In his letter he writes, "This conduct…is typically not captured in the meeting minutes and cannot be understood merely from transcripts of the official meetings…Full understanding can only be achieved by broadening the scope of the investigation…"

"The suppression of debate and the athlete voice does not appear to be limited to public meetings…it is important therefore that the inquiry extend to whether Wada management has fostered and facilitated an open environment…"

Moses informs Reedie an independent investigation is now desired by the representatives of European governments, and 18 national anti-doping organisations.

"Yet I understand that in response, Wada has not commissioned a thorough and independent review as requested, but instead arranged for a consultant or law firm to conduct a narrow review of only recordings and minutes from the most recent executive committee meeting…" he writes.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wada officials 'disrespected' me - Scott tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan

Moses says that "the process has not been transparent, calling into question its legitimacy" and that "the scope of review appears to have been dramatically artfully truncated from what has been requested by Wada's stakeholders".

Moses claims that the context of comments made outside the meeting were apparently not reviewed and no interviews of individuals within the meeting have been conducted.

"A more thorough review of the internal culture at Wada is needed," he writes.

Meanwhile, the founding president of Wada - Dick Pound - has accused Usada and the UK Anti-Doping Agency of being "out of line" and trying to act as "heirs apparent" to the global watchdog.

Pound told the Evening Standard that the agencies were "out of control" after they called for urgent reform of Wada in the wake of the Russian doping scandal.