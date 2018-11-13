Football gossip: Dembele, Mata, Herrera, Sanchez, Barella, Cottrell

From the section

Liverpool are ready to make a club record £85m bid in January for Barcelona's French World Cup winning winger Ousmane Dembele, 21. (Sun)

Manchester United's Spanish midfielders Juan Mata, 30, and Ander Herrera, 29, are both discussing new contracts at the clubs. The pair's current deals expire in the summer. (Sky Sports)

Red Devils forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, is frustrated by the lack of playing time at Old Trafford and could seek a move away in January. (Evening Standard)

Stan Lee: Goal celebrations, kits and footballer nicknames How Spider-Man & Black Panther creator influenced the sporting world

United manager Jose Mourinho is ready to sell Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 24, and Argentina international Marcos Rojo, 28, in order to bring in a new centre-back in January. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Tottenham are looking to make a £35m bid for Cagliari's 21-year-old Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella. (Sun)

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are ready to offer Wigan's English attacking midfielder Nick Powell, 24, a pre-contract in January as his deal with the Championship club ends next summer. (TeamTalk)

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund and Ligue 1 side Marseille are both interested in Arsenal's 17-year-old midfielder Ben Cottrell. (Sun)

Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in a January loan move for Fenerbahce's Turkey international midfielder Ozan Tufan, 23. (Aksam - in Turkish)

Back pages