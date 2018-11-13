Liz Nicholl: UK Sport chief executive to step down after eight years

Liz Nicholl joined UK Sport as director of elite sport in 1999

Chief executive of UK Sport Liz Nicholl is to step down next summer after eight years in the role.

Nicholl joined the organisation as director of elite sport in 1999, two years after its establishment, and was made CEO in September 2010.

Her 20-year career at UK Sport has spanned 10 Olympic and Paralympic Games, including London 2012.

"This really is the best job in sport and I have enjoyed every minute of it," she said.

"My successor will find British sport in a good position to realise our vision of inspiring the nation in Tokyo and beyond."

In her 20 years in post, 863 medals have been won by British athletes at the summer and winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Having joined three years after Britain picked up just one gold medal at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics, Nicholl oversaw Team GB's record haul of 67 medals at Rio 2016 - 27 of which were gold.

"I have shared a very special journey with everyone that has been part of our very successful high performance system over the past 20 years," she added.

"Our athletes are undoubtedly among the very best prepared and supported in the world, and I am confident that we can continue to build on the successes of recent Games."

Led by Nicholl, UK Sport also played an integral part in bringing the IAAF World Championships to London in 2017, as well as two Tour de France Grand departs' and stages.

She has decided to step down from the role to focus on her family and other interests, and the search for her successor will begin immediately.

"I cannot thank Liz enough for everything she has done for British sport in her time here," said Dame Katherine Grainger, chair of UK Sport and five-time Olympic rowing medallist.

"We must never forget the transformation that has occurred under her guidance, nor take for granted how many people, myself included, who have been able to realise their potential because of her tireless work.

"She is an incredible leader, principled and consistent, while also being able to seek compromise and collaboration. The spirit of resilience and good humour has seen Liz through countless challenges and her infectious enthusiasm has only increased over the past 20 years."