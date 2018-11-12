Football gossip: Matic, Nasri, Conte, De Bruyne, Dembele, Solari, Alves, Welbeck

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's continued selection of 30-year-old midfielder Nemanja Matic has been questioned by some of the Serbia international's team-mates. (Times - subscription required)

Former France midfielder Samir Nasri's move to West Ham is at risk of breaking down because of concerns over the 31-year-old's fitness. (Daily Mirror)

Santiago Solari will be appointed Real Madrid manager on a contract that runs until the end of next season. (Marca - in Spanish)

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he will wait until the summer before taking a new job in management. (Rai Sport, via Goal)

Conte's decision to wait means Chelsea face the prospect of paying him £11m in compensation - the full amount owed for what would have been the final year of his contract. (Daily Mirror)

Premier League clubs would be allowed a maximum of 12 overseas players in their 25-man squads under new Football Association plans preparing for Brexit. (Times)

Paris St-Germain's 35-year-old Brazil full-back Dani Alves says he plans to play in the Premier League before retiring. (Daily Telegraph)

Borussia Dortmund and Marseille are keen to sign Arsenal's 17-year-old English midfielder Ben Cottrell. (Sun)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery and his players spoke to injured Gunners and England striker Danny Welbeck in a video message before Sunday's 1-1 draw with Wolves. (Guardian)

Bets placed on Daniel Sturridge's January loan move to West Brom will form part of the Football Association's investigation into the Liverpool striker's alleged breach of betting rules. (Liverpool Echo)

Tottenham's Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele has flown to Qatar for specialist treatment on his ankle injury. (Evening Standard)

Manchester City's Belgium attacking midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is set to return earlier than expected from his knee injury. (Guardian)

Brighton will not appeal against English midfielder Dale Stephens' red card during Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Cardiff. (Argus)

UAE club Al-Jazira want to appoint Michael Reiziger as coach. The former Ajax, Barcelona and Middlesbrough defender is currently in charge of Ajax's reserve side. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)