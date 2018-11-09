Football gossip: Sanchez, Heaton, Darmian, De Ligt, Mignolet, Jagielka

Manchester United and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, wants to leave Old Trafford less than a year after joining from Arsenal. (Times - subscription required)

United's 28-year-old Italy full-back Matteo Darmian is likely to leave the club in January, with Inter Milan and Roma interested. (Sun)

Huddersfield are set to make a move for Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 32, who has lost his place at Turf Moor to 31-year-old fellow Englishman Joe Hart. (Sun)

Manchester City and Barcelona look set to miss out on 19-year-old Ajax and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, who is likely to sign for Juventus. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool and Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, 30, is a target for Patrick Vieira's Nice.(Het Belang van Limburg, via Mirror)

'That community gave me life - that's what I want to do for these girls' Manchester City and England star Nikita Parris on her NP17 Academy

Chelsea will compete with a number of Serie A clubs, including Juventus, to sign 20m-euro-rated Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonal. The 18-year-old has already been dubbed "the new Andrea Pirlo". (Goal)

Aston Villa's owners will consider a stadium rebrand in 2019 as they continue to plan for the future, which may include selling the naming rights to the ground that has been their home since 1897. (Birmingham Mail)

Everton club captain Phil Jagielka is "dealing" with not being able to force his way into the Toffees' squad, says manager Marco Silva. The 36-year-old Englishman has not featured since the opening day of the season at Wolves, where he was sent off late in the first half. (Liverpool Echo)

Juventus' 31-year-old Morocco defender Mehdi Benatia, thought to be a target for Manchester United and Arsenal, could join AC Milan on loan in January, with an option to buy for 15m euros next summer. (Sport Mediaset, via Calciomercato)

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, 22, says 27-year-old Crystal Palace forward and fellow England international Andros Townsend, who faces his old club on Saturday, played a major part in helping him to settle at White Hart Lane as a young player. (London Evening Standard)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has insisted that 29-year-old winger Matt Ritchie, who asked to be excluded from the Scotland squad "for the forseeable future", has not retired from international football. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Manchester United's Salford-born midfielder Aidan Barlow, 18, was promoted to first-team training before Sunday's Manchester derby at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)

Australian Mathew Ryan, 26, says he is a "completely different goalkeeper" since joining Brighton from Valencia last year. (The Argus)