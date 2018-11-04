Football gossip: Ibrahimovic, Willian, Koscielny, Hazard, Mane, Rashford

LA Galaxy's former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, could be on his way back to AC Milan on a six-month deal. (Tuttosport, via Mirror)

Barcelona have re-opened talks with the representatives of Chelsea and Brazil winger Willian, 30, after the Blues rejected three offers over the summer. (La Sexta, via Metro)

Arsenal and France centre-back Laurent Koscielny, 33, is a target for Barcelona, along with Chelsea's Brazilian defender David Luiz, 31. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Chelsea are in a race against time if they are to sign Portuguese midfielder Joao Felix, 18, after Benfica offered him a new contract with a £105m get-out clause. (Mirror)

Thorgan Hazard, brother of Chelsea and Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard, says the 27-year-old will not leave Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid in January. (HLN, via Express)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, ­Manchester City and Manchester United are likely to face legal action from the remaining Premier League clubs if they are to join the proposed European superleague in 2021. (iNews)

"We built a hut out of mud" Mabil in 2012 youth football action for Adelaide United From living in a mud hut at a refugee camp to scoring for Australia

Liverpool and Senegal winger Sadio Mane, 26, has dismissed concerns about his contract situation, insisting he is "happy" at Anfield. (Liverpool Echo)

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is considering dropping Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri, 27, for Liverpool's Champions League tie with Red Star Belgrade this week. Shaqiri has previously received a hostile reaction from Serbians fans due to his Kosovan heritage. (Telegraph)

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand says current Red Devil forward Marcus Rashford, 21, needs to start more games if he is to realise his potential at Old Trafford. (BT Sport, via Manchester Evening News)

Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, says he misses playing with former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney, also 33, who now plays for DC United. (Express)

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti believes PSG pair Neymar, 26, and Kylian Mbappe, 19, can be the "successors" to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. (Express)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, 26, has been immortalised in a new statue in his homeland of Egypt. (Liverpool Echo)

Wolves, Crystal Palace and Southampton are all interested in Leeds forward Kemar Roofe, 25. (Mirror, via Birmingham Mail)

Former Crystal Palace and Everton manager Sam Allardyce says his grandchildren were abused in the wake of his England sacking in 2016. (Talksport)

A West Ham fan has set up a crowdfunding page to pay for Hammers and Republic of Ireland defender Declan Rice's new contract. The 19-year-old reportedly wants a deal of close to £40,000 a week. (Sun)