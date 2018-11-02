Football gossip: Messi, Sarri, Pochettino, Martial, Icardi

Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester City's young Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz, 19. (Marca)

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has denied trying to persuade Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, 31, to join the club. (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea target Mauro Icardi, 25, is set to sign a new contract with Inter Milan despite interest from a number of European clubs. (Calcio Mercato - Italian)

And manager Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea will not add players in the January transfer window. (Independent)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, 46, says he wants to be at the club for the rest of his career. (Football.London)

Jose Mourinho is hopeful France forward Anthony Martial, 22, will commit his long-term future to Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Juventus boss Max Allegri said he is not focusing on re-signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 25. (Mirror)

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Fiorentina's highly-rated winger Federico Chiesa, 21. (Calcio Mercato - Italian)

Musician Elton John sent a text to Watford manager Javi Gracia last month urging him to sign Burnley keeper Tom Heaton, 32, after losing confidence in Ben Foster. (Mirror)

Gracia is "very close" to signing a new deal to extend his tenure as Watford manager. (Watford Observer)

Lyon rejected a £44.8m bid from Manchester City for highly-rated France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 21, in the summer. (RMC Sport - via City Watch)

Everton could make a decision on the long-term futures of France defender Kurt Zouma, 24, and Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes, 25, in January. (Read Everton)

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, could sign for any club in Europe. (Sky Sports)

The agent of Barcelona's Brazilian forward Malcom, 21, has rubbished interest from Roma. Arsenal are believed to be interested. (Calcio Mercato - Spanish)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he was not interested in signing Arsenal duo Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 29 and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 29, despite working with them at Borussia Dortmund. (Liverpool Echo)

Tottenham manager Pochettino says he does not believe he is the reason his star players are committing to the club. (Sky Sports)