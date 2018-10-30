Football gossip: Sanchez, Martinez, Pochettino, Bale, Karius, Neymar, Mbappe

Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, next summer. (Sun)

Belgium manager and ex-Everton boss Roberto Martinez is the favourite to become the next permanent Real Madrid manager. (Mail)

Tottenham players fear manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United, could leave the club next summer. (Telegraph)

Former Real Madrid player Michael Laudrup has turned down the chance to become manager of the Spanish club. (AS)

Wales winger Gareth Bale, 29, was top of a poll of Real Madrid fans about who the team's worst performing player has been this season. (Marca)

Chelsea are interested in signing AC Milan's 24-year-old forward Suso, who joined the Italian club from Liverpool, in January. (Express, via Tutto Mercato Web)

Hoffenheim's on-loan Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson, 18, has played down leaving the Gunners on a permanent basis to move to the Bundesliga. (Independent)

The two-year loan of Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius to Besiktas will not be cut short by the 25-year-old returning to the Merseyside club in January. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho expects the club to sign him a central defender in the January transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)

Juventus would be keen to sign Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez in January if Bayern Munich are willing to cut short the 27-year-old's loan deal from Real Madrid. (Mail)

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 29, "skipped team meetings before games or refused to run during the final training" to force through a move from Borussia Dortmund to the Gunners, according to the German club's former manager Peter Stoger. (Mirror, via Bulinews)

Neymar, 26, says Paris St-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel was right to drop striker Kylian Mbappe, 19, and Adrien Rabiot, 23, for the win against Marseille after they were late for a team meeting. (Mail)

Manchester United will not hire a director of football unless manager Jose Mourinho approves any appointment. (ESPN)

RB Leipzig head of recruitment and development Paul Mitchell says there has been no contact with Manchester United about a possible director of football role at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)

Mitchell also says RB Leipzig would be interested in signing Everton forward Ademola Lookman, who spent a stint on loan with the German club last season, if the 21-year-old ever leaves Goodison Park. (Sun)