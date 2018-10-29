Football gossip: Pochettino, Conte, Karius, Origi, Mourinho, Dembele

Real Madrid want Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager by the end of next month. The Spanish giants sacked Julen Lopetegui after just four and a half months in charge on Monday. (Sun)

Real's negotiations with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte have stalled, with reserve team boss Santiago Solari placed in temporary charge and Belgium national team coach Roberto Martinez also in contention to replace Lopetegui. (Marca)

Besiktas want to return Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who signed a two-year loan deal with the Turkish club. They want the 25-year-old German to return to Anfield in January and for the Reds' Belgium striker Divock Origi, 23, to join them. (90 Minutes)

Manager Jose Mourinho will be backed in January to strengthen his Manchester United squad if the right deal is possible, with more than £100m potentially available. (Guardian)

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's son Aiyawatt, who first interviewed Premier League-winning manager Claudio Ranieri before his appointment, is likely to lead Leicester forward after the helicopter crash in which his father and four other people died. (Mail)

Barcelona's France forward Ousmane Dembele could be allowed to leave in January and Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with the 21-year-old. (Sun)

Juventus are keen to sign 21-year-old Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, who is thought to be a target for Tottenham and Manchester United. Juve are also interested in Italy midfielder Federico Chiesa, 21, but Fiorentina are likely to demand in excess of 100m euros (£89m) for the pair. (Calciomercato)

Former Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is being linked with Reading, with the Royals 22nd in the Championship under Paul Clement. (Birmingham Mail)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has assured former England striker Jermain Defoe that he still has a future at Bournemouth, despite the 36-year-old striker making only three late Premier League appearances so far this season. (Mirror)

Manchester United have not contacted RB Leipzig's director of football Paul Mitchell about a similar role they want to introduce at Old Trafford - but the former Tottenham head of recruitment is flattered by the speculation. (Sun)

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, says he left Real Madrid for Juventus because the Spanish club's president Florentino Perez did not make him feel indispensable. (L'Equipe, via Express)

Liverpool's Brazil midfielder Fabinho, 25, says he has had problems settling in at times since his £39m summer move to Anfield from Monaco. (ESPN)

Lyon's Netherlands and former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, 24, claims he does not feel like a respected player. (ESPN)

Manager Rafael Benitez insists Newcastle are out of luck rather than out of form at the moment when it comes to matchday performances. The Magpies have failed to win any of their opening 10 league matches this season. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is planning an £8m bid to bring Sheffield Wednesday's Scottish midfielder Barry Bannan, 28, back to the club.(Mirror)