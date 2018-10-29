World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 22-29 October

  • From the section Sport

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

New Orleans Pelicans' Elfrid Payton
New Orleans, United States, 23 October: Elfrid Payton of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots against the LA Clippers (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Great Britain's Daniel Bingley
Sydney, Australia, 25 October: Great Britain's Daniel Bingley reacts during the wheelchair rugby gold medal match at the Invictus Games (Photo by EPA/Craig Golding Australia and New Zealand)
Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos
Singapore, 27 October: Kristina Mladenovic of France and Timea Babos of Hungary pose with the Martina Navratilova trophy (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images for the WTA)
USA's Stephanie Johnson
Sydney, Australia, 25 October: Stephanie Johnson of the USA throws in the Shot Put during the athletics event at the Invictus Games (Photo by EPA/Craig Golding Australia and New Zealand)
Stephanie Brunner of Austria
Solden, Austria, 27 October: Stephanie Brunner of Austria reacts after the second run of the women's giant slalom race of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup (Photo by EPA/Daniel Kopatsch)
SAG rider Jules Danilo
Melbourne, Australia, 28 October: SAG Team rider Jules Danilo falls during the Moto2 race (Photo by William West/AFP/Getty Images)
Dancers at HSBC Champions tournament
Shanghai, China, 28 October: Dancers perform after the final round of the HSBC Champions tournament at Sheshan International Golf Club (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Yile Chen of China
Doha, Qatar, 28 October: Yile Chen of China competes in the women's floor qualification during the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Championships (Photo by Karim Jaafar/AFP)
Barcelona fans
Barcelona, Spain, 28 October: Barcelona fans react to their team's 5-1 win against Real Madrid in El Clasico (Photo by Albert Gea/Reuters)
Sebastian Loeb
Salou, Spain, 28 October: French driver Sebastien Loeb celebrates with team-mates after winning the 54th Rally of Catalonia (Photo by Pau Barrena/AFP/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

See some of the best news pictures from the week.

Where next?

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you