Football gossip: Alonso, Icardi, Lopetegui, Alderweireld, Moses

Spain full-back Marcos Alonso, 27, has signed a new contract with Chelsea that runs until June 2023. (ESPN)

Inter Milan and Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, 25, says he has "no intention" of leaving the Serie A club. (AS)

Sacking manager Julen Lopetegui, 52, would cost Real Madrid 18 million euros (£16m). (Sport)

Lopetegui will be sacked and reserve team boss Santiago Solari, 42, placed in interim charge ahead of Sunday's El Clasico against Barcelona. (Star)

Former Spain coach Lopetegui will still be in charge for El Clasico. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

"I walked with a hoodie in the middle of the fans..." Mourinho beats the bus to Old Trafford

Tottenham and Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 29, has revealed he would be open to re-joining former club Ajax in the future. (Sky Sports via De Telegraaf)

Nigeria winger Victor Moses, 27, is ready to leave Chelsea as he struggles for game time under manager Maurizio Sarri. (Goal)

Atlanta United boss Gerardo Martino, who has announced he will leave at the end of the MLS season, is in line to become the new manager of Mexico. (CBS)

Former Barcelona star Xavi says he will never coach a team to play in the same way as those managed by Jose Mourinho. (FourFourTwo)

Togo coach Claude Le Roy has backed 26-year-old Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane for a shock move to rivals Manchester United. ((Star)

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis flew in from Athens to personally deliver a message that their performances must improve, after their first defeat in seven games. (Mail)

