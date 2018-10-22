Wada: Beckie Scott's bullying claims should be investigated - Ireland's anti-doping chief

Media playback is not supported on this device Wada officials 'disrespected' me - Scott tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan

Ireland has joined the United States and Australia in calling for an investigation into allegations of bullying against some senior World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) officials.

Beckie Scott, Wada's athlete committee chair, told the BBC some officials tried to "bully" her over her opposition to Russian reinstatement.

Wada has said Scott's concerns "were being taken seriously".

"The allegations are deeply upsetting," said Sport Ireland's John Treacy.

In a joint statement with the athletes' commission of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Treacy said: "Beckie Scott is the voice of clean athletes worldwide and what she revealed in her interview with the BBC is shocking, but not surprising given the general attitude to the views of athletes throughout the entire Rusada reinstatement debacle.

"Ms Scott is a highly respected advocate for clean athletes everywhere and has been an exemplary professional throughout what has been an extremely turbulent time for the global fight against doping in sport."

The boss of Australia's anti-doping body (Asada), David Sharpe, had earlier called for an independent investigation, while the United States Anti-Doping Agency chief executive Travis Tygart said it was "appalling that Olympic sport leaders would attempt to suppress athletes' voices".

Scott told the BBC she was "treated with disrespect" at a recent meeting and faced "inappropriate" comments and gestures from some members of Wada's executive committee.

The Canadian former Olympic cross-country skiing champion resigned from a Wada panel last month, in protest at its highly controversial recommendation to end the suspension of Russia from international competition after a state-sponsored doping scandal.

She said the treatment she faced was "indicative of a general attitude of dismissal and belittling of the athlete voice".

"All sports administrators must listen to the athlete's voice," added Sharpe. "Without the athletes we have no sport."

Wada vice-president Linda Helleland showed her support for Scott, posting on social media: "This behaviour will never be acceptable.

"Time to show leadership. Time to understand one of the reasons why Wada executive committee exists: to respect and protect the athletes, and listen to their views."

Britain's double Olympic decathlon champion Daley Thompson said: "I just think WADA should be kicked into touch and we should have some people that are representing the athlete and the spirit of sport," he said.

"A new body should be set up because the one there isn't fit for purpose."

British former marathon world champion Paula Radcliffe added: "It can be difficult and lonely to stand up and speak up for fairness and what you believe in, but it's so very necessary that we all have the courage to do so. Thank you Beckie Scott and many others."

