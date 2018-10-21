Football gossip: Milenkovic, Mourinho, Benitez, Lopetegui, Foden, Martial

Fiorentina have told Manchester United their Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 21, will cost £40m but that is £10m more than United are willing to spend on the 21-year-old. (Sun)

Jose Mourinho is trying to convince the Manchester United hierarchy to fund a move for a world-class defender in January. (Sunday Times)

Mourinho is to launch an internal investigation into how his Manchester United line-up was leaked ahead of Saturday's draw with Chelsea. (Daily Mail)

The Old Trafford manager could face a touchline ban following his altercation with Chelsea second assistant coach Marco Ianni at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Express)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez, whose side are bottom of the Premier League, admits time is running out for him at St James' Park. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is reportedly "close" to being dismissed from his post and it is understood B team boss Santiago Solari will be brought in as his replacement. (Talksport)

Borussia Dortmund, who took 18-year-old forward Jadon Sancho to the Bundesliga, are watching Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, 18, Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, 17 and Liverpool's 17-year-old striker Bobby Duncan. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, 22, has denied ever having a tense working relationship with manager Jose Mourinho. (London Evening Standard)

Paris St Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23, linked with Liverpool and Juventus, is said to be close to renewing his contract with the French club. (Calciomercato)

Leicester boss Claude Puel says it is not on his list of January window priorities to recall midfielder Harvey Barnes, 20, who is on a season-long loan at West Brom. (Birmingham Mail)

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, 32, says he always knew he would be a success at Old Trafford. (NBC via Goal.com)

Tottenham could open their new shop, set to be the biggest football club store in Europe, at their new stadium on Tuesday. (Football London)

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has backed striker Marko Arnautovic, 29, to return to the form which saw him finish top scorer for the Hammers last season, as he battles a knee injury that has left him on a limited training schedule. (London Evening Standard)

Former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew feels Rafa Benitez is suffering similar problems he had to overcome while manager of the Magpies. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Pardew blamed the fallout from the ill-fated team-bonding trip to Barcelona for his dismissal as West Brom boss and the club's eventual Premier League relegation last season. (Express and Star)