Football gossip: Martial, Pogba, Sancho, Under, Hazard, Mourinho

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, 22, out of contract at the end of the season, remains intent on leaving the club. (Mirror)

Tottenham and Juventus target Martial has rejected several contract offers fromUnited.(RMC Sport via Calciomercato)

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini, 34, has told Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, he would be welcome back at the Italian club. (Mirror)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hinted that Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old England international Jadon Sancho is unlikely to return to the club during his time as manager. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal are in pole position to sign Roma's highly-rated 21-year-old Turkey international forward Cengiz Under, who has also been linked with Bayern Munich. (Forza Roma via Daily Express)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has told key man Eden Hazard, 27, he can win everything - including the Ballon d'Or - if he stays at Stamford Bridge. (Talksport)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes Hazard will help Chelsea become Premier League champions this season. (Daily Star)

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to sell Marco Asensio, a rumoured target for Liverpool and Chelsea. (Marca via Sun)

Chelsea want Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, 25, to replace Alvaro Morata, 25, while AC Milan's Patrick Cutrone, 20, is a cheaper alternative. (Sun)

Juventus full-back Alex Sandro, 27, who was linked with Paris St-Germain and Manchester United this summer, is yet to renew his contract with the Italian club because of disagreements over wages. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he has been hurt by the recent criticism he and his players have received. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona director of football Eric Abidal is preparing a short-term defensive fix should France international Samuel Umtiti, 24, be unable to avoid surgery on his knee injury. (Marca)

England international Ben Chilwell, 21, is in ongoing contract negotiations with Leicester over a new contract. (Leicester Mercury)

Former England captain Wayne Rooney believes he would still be an Everton player had he not dropped into midfield midway through last season. (Liverpool Echo)

Ex-Newcastle winger Chris Waddle says the club's fans would not blame manager Rafael Benitez for leaving because of a lack of funding. (Newcastle Chronicle)

New Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has decided to abandon the traditional approach of using a regular captain on matchdays. (Birmingham Mail)

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, 21, says the players are ignoring the hype surrounding the club's impressive start to the season. (Express and Star)

Tottenham's Brazilian forward Lucas Moura, 26, says football saved him from a life of crime. (London Evening Standard)

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp, 71, will take part in this year's I'm a Celebrity get Me Out of Here reality TV show in the Australian jungle. (Mirror)

