Football gossip: Sanchez, Conte, Hazard, Ibrahimovic, Martial

Alexis Sanchez is considering a move away from Manchester United just nine months after the 29-year-old forward's switch from Arsenal. (Mail)

Real Madrid have contacted former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte about taking over from Julen Lopetegui, who has just three games to save his job despite only being hired in the summer. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge, 29, is ready to sign a contract extension at Anfield. (Sun)

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown says Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard is using similar tactics to Cristiano Ronaldo to force a move to Real Madrid. (Express)

But the Blues are hoping to open contract talks with Hazard next month to try and convince the 27-year-old Belgium international to commit his future to Stamford Bridge. (Mail)

Lawro's predictions Lawro takes on Australia cricket legend and Chelsea fan Shane Warne

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, says he would reject a return to Manchester United in January when the Major League Soccer is in its off season. (Sky Sports via Metro)

United's French forward Anthony Martial, 22, has rejected several new contract offers from the club. (RMC Sport - in French)

The Barcelona dressing room would welcome Brazilian forward Neymar, 26, back to the club if he were to return to the Spanish champions from Paris St-Germain. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Chelsea have lost patience with Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 25, and will try to sign a replacement in January. (Sun)

Arsenal are interested in Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno, with the Reds resigned to losing the 26-year-old Spaniard on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Mirror)

Liverpool will demand a fee of over £20m for forward Divock Origi, 23, if the Belgian is to leave in January. (Liverpool Echo)

Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is currently on loan at AC Milan, says he was forced out of Juventus to make room for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has been told he will not be given much money to buy new players in the January transfer window. (Chronicle)

Former Manchester United centre-back Gary Pallister has criticised Romelu Lukaku after the Belgium striker said he hopes to play in Serie A amid rumours linking him to Juventus. (Star)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he has no regrets over the club not signing anyone in the summer. (Telegraph)

Back pages