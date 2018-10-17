Football gossip: Giroud, Neymar, Bergwijn, Barella, De Ligt, Pogba

West Ham are considering a January move for Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud, 32. (Mirror)

Brazil playmaker Neymar, 26, regrets his decision to leave Barcelona for Paris St-Germain and would welcome a return to the Nou Camp at the end of the season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Barcelona's French stars want Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, to join the club. (Mail)

Manchester United's Andreas Pereira, 22, has confirmed the heated discussion between midfielder Pogba and manager Jose Mourinho was down to a misunderstanding over an Instagram video. (Manchester Evening News)

Pogba's France team-mate Hugo Lloris says the Manchester United midfielder is being judged unfairly because of his £89m price tag. (Mirror)

Manchester United and Liverpool are tracking PSV's 21-year-old winger Steven Bergwijn. (De Telegraaf, via Sun)

Arsenal are the latest club to be mentioned with a potential move for Cagliari's Italy international midfielder Nicolo Barella, 21. (Gazetta dello Sport, via Football London)

Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester City are all interested in 19-year-old Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt, who is likely to cost around 50m euros (£43m). (Goal.com)

The agent of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani claims the 24-year-old Italy international rejected a move to Chelsea last summer. (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan's Slovakia international defender Milan Skriniar, 23, linked with Manchester United and Manchester City, would be interested in a move to the Premier League. (La Gazetta, via Calciomercato)

Wolves are nearing an agreement with Sporting over the fee for goalkeeper Rui Patricio which will see the Portuguese club receive almost £16m for the 30-year-old. (Express and Star)

Tottenham hope to open the first part of their behind-schedule new stadium to the public on Saturday with the unveiling of the megastore. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester City could be without Brazilian Danilo for at least a month after the 27-year-old full-back hobbled off during his country's win over Argentina this week. (Globo Esporte, via Manchester Evening News)

Merseyside Police are set to mount an extensive security operation around Liverpool's Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade next week amid concerns supporters of the Serbian club will converge on Anfield despite being banned from the fixture. (The Times)

Everton boss Marco Silva says "his two captains" Phil Jagielka, 36, and Leighton Baines, 33, still have important roles to play at the club - and insists any discussions about new contracts can be put aside for the future. (Liverpool Echo)

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson says if a player of 27-year-old Wales international Aaron Ramsey's calibre was allowed to leave the Gunners for nothing it would be "typical Arsenal". (Talksport)

Mauricio Pochettino has heaped praise on his Tottenham players in the England team and admitted he was "proud" to see midfielder Eric Dier, 24, make a combative challenge on Spain's Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, 32. (Sky Sports)

West Brom recruitment boss Luke Dowling wants to appoint a chief scout to oversee the six full-time scouts already at the club. (Express and Star)

Ex-Manchester United defender Patrice Evra claims even former boss Sir Alex Ferguson used to dance along to his music in the dressing room. (Mail)

Plans are being made to honour David Danskin, who founded Arsenal with work colleagues at the Royal Arsenal munitions factory in Woolwich, south-east London. He is buried in an unmarked grave in Coventry but the club intend to organise a headstone and hold a memorial service next year. (Coventry Telegraph)