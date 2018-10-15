Football gossip: Bolt, Alderweireld, Sancho, Ake, Ramsey

Eight-time Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt, 32, has been offered a two-year contract with Maltese club Valletta FC. (ESPN)

Manchester United have dismissed suggestions the club could soon be put up for sale. (Mirror)

Barcelona have joined United in the race to sign Tottenham's Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld, 29. (Mirror)

United and Spurs will have to wait to find out if Chelsea will try to re-sign Netherlands international Nathan Ake, 23, if they follow up their interest in the Bournemouth defender. (Telegraph)

Manchester City have a buy-back clause on Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, giving them first refusal on the 18-year-old England international. (Manchester Evening News)

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, is open to joining one of Arsenal's top six rivals if he leaves the Emirates on a free in the summer. (ESPN)

Chelsea are prepared to spend 20m euros (£17.6m) on Brescia's Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali, 28, in the January transfer window. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool are interested in Napoli and Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne, 27. (Rai Sport - via Sun)

Southampton, Crystal Palace and Cardiff are tracking Roma's Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko, 32, who wants to return to the Premier League. (Mirror)

Spanish full-back Alberto Moreno, 26, is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season a free transfer. (Goal)

Newcastle want to sign Dutch-born Cape Verde winger Garry Rodrigues, 27, from Galatasaray. (Hurriyet - in Turkish)

Everton defender Phil Jagielka, 36, looks unlikely to stay beyond the end of the season when his contract ends. (Liverpool Echo)

Belgium winger Kevin Mirallas, 31, does not want to return to Everton when his loan spell at Fiorentina finishes. (La Nazione - in Italian)

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny, 33, says part of him was rooting against his native France in July's World Cup final against Croatia, after missing the tournament through injury. (Canal Plus, via Goal.com)