Wada: Beckie Scott's bullying claims should be investigated - Australia's anti-doping chief

Allegations of bullying against some senior World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) officials should be independently investigated, says the boss of Australia's anti-doping body (Asada).

Beckie Scott, Wada's Athlete Committee chair told the BBC some officials tried to "bully" her over her opposition to Russian reinstatement.

Wada has said Scott's concerns "were being taken seriously".

"Bullying has no place in society," said Asada chief David Sharpe.

He added: "It is abhorrent to contemplate that a respected figure such as Ms Scott has faced such alleged behaviour from senior officials within Wada.

"Her allegations must be investigated and acted upon by the Wada executive."

Scott told the BBC she was "treated with disrespect" at a recent meeting and faced "inappropriate" comments and gestures from some members of Wada's executive committee.

The Canadian former Olympic cross-country skiing champion resigned from a Wada panel last month in protest at its highly controversial recommendation to end the suspension of Russia from international competition after a state-sponsored doping scandal.

She said the treatment she faced was "indicative of a general attitude of dismissal and belittling of the athlete voice".

"All sports administrators must listen to the athlete's voice," added Sharpe. "Without the athletes we have no sport."

Wada vice-president Linda Helleland showed her support for Scott, posting on social media: "This behaviour will never be acceptable.

"Time to show leadership. Time to understand one of the reasons why Wada executive committee exists: to respect and protect the athletes, and listen to their views."

British former marathon world champion Paula Radcliffe added: "It can be difficult and lonely to stand up and speak up for fairness and what you believe in, but it's so very necessary that we all have the courage to do so. Thank you Beckie Scott and many others."