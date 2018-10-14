Football gossip: Hazard, Dzeko, Lukaku, De Gea, Modric, Ake, Heaton, Guardiola

Chelsea's Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard, 27, says he would never force through a move to Real Madrid. (Telefoot, via Sun)

Bournemouth's 23-year-old Netherlands defender Nathan Ake has dismissed rumours he is set to join Manchester United. (Football Oranje, via Metro)

Manchester United are set to offer Spain goalkeeper David de Gea a new contract that would make the 27-year-old the club's highest earner. (Calciomercato)

England goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 32, says he may be forced to leave Burnley in January. (Mirror)

Roma's Bosnia-Herzegovina striker Edin Dzeko says he is open to a return to the Premier League, but admits it "may be too late". The 32-year-old made 189 appearances during a five-year spell at Manchester City. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 25, has hinted he would like to play in Serie A in the future. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Goal)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola may also move to Italy one day, after saying he would be open to managing there. (Manchester Evening News)

Guardiola says he does not know if Manchester City are ready to win the Champions League. (Times - subscription required)

Inter Milan are set to revive their interest in Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 33. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Fulham are preparing for a move for AC Milan and Argentina defender Mateo Musacchio, 28. (Mirror)

France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 24, could be on his way back to Chelsea after AC Milan threatened to cancel his loan deal because of "defects in his game". (Corriere dello Sport via Mirror)

Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele, 31, is ready to run down his Tottenham contract in order to move to the Chinese Super League for free. (Sun)