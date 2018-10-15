World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 14-20 October

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

California, United States, 13 October: The California Golden Bears run out or their game against the UCLA Bruins at California Memorial Stadium. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kagawa, Japan, 14 October: Hana Wakimoto watches to see if her ball ends up in the hole after a putt on the ninth hole during the Udonken Ladies. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Brisbane, Australia, 14 October: Quade Cooper of Brisbane City is tackled during the round-seven NRC match against Canberra Vikings. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Buenos Aires, Argentina, 13 October: The Tonga women's futsal team line up to bow to the crowd to thank them for their support during their 9-1 loss to Thailand in the group stages at the Youth Olympics. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Alabama, United States, 13 October: David Gilliland of Pedigree Toyota, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8Auctions 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

London, England, 13 October: Players make an eye-catching entrance for the start of the British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship at Copper Box Arena. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Buenos Aires, Argentina, 13 October: Egypt's Tecnopolis team celebrate after beating Panama in the group stages at the Youth Olympics. (Photo by Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Tianjin, China, 14 October: Caroline Garcia rushes to celebrate with her father, who coaches her, after winning the Tianjin Open. (Photo by Yifan Ding/Getty Images)

Istanbul, Turkey, 14 October: The leading peleton control the Tour of Turkey during stage six, a 164km run from Bursa to Istanbul. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Buenos Aires, Argentina, 13 October: Lynn Klesserof of the Netherlands takes a shot during the women's bronze-medal handball match against Hungary at the Youth Olympics. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

