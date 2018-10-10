Football gossip: Sterling, Ramsey, Alba, Lingard, Pepe

Real Madrid are monitoring Raheem Sterling's situation at Manchester City as the 23-year-old England forward enters the final two years of his contract. (ESPN)

Liverpool and Manchester United are weighing up a cut-price January move for Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27. (London Evening Standard)

They face competition from Italian giants Juventus however, after the Turin club entered the chase for Ramsey. (Mail)

Manchester United are considering making a bid for Barcelona and Spain defender Jordi Alba, 29. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mirror)

United will initiate new contract talks with England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 25, in the coming weeks. (Metro)

Arsenal and Manchester United will face competition from Bayern Munich in their pursuit of Lille and Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 23. (Bild, via Talksport)

AC Milan have beaten Liverpool and Manchester United to the signature of Flamengo's 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta. (Sun)

Liverpool and England midfielder Adam Lallana, 30, will make his return from injury after the international break. (Times - subscription required)

Spain left-back Marcos Alonso, 27, is on the verge of signing a new contract at Chelsea. (Mirror)

Chelsea could rival Manchester United for the signing AC Milan and Italy defender Alessio Romagnoli, 23. (Sun)

'His suicide came out of the blue' Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam recounts grief of father's death

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, will pay for NBA-style World Cup winning diamond-encrusted rings for France's World Cup squad. (ESPN)

Liverpool and Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri, 27, says he is yet to visit the city centre after joining the club in the summer. (Blick, via Mail)

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, 31, and his wife are set to follow in the footsteps of Winston Churchill and the Dalai Lama by speaking at the Oxford Union. (Sun)

Viewers of next season's Premier League matches on Amazon may be given the option of choosing an all-female commentary team. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea want to combat anti-Semitism at Stamford Bridge by sending supporters on educational trips to Auschwitz instead of handing out bans. (Sun)