Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will hold clear-the-air talks with executive vice chairman Ed Woodward in London before a club board meeting on Thursday. (Sun)

United remain relaxed about David de Gea's contract situation, despite having been in talks with the 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper over a new deal since August. (ESPN)

Chelsea are monitoring former manager Antonio Conte's next move, with his compensation bill yet to be agreed and the Italian being linked to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. (Telegraph)

Monaco are lining up former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry, 41, to replace Leonardo Jardim as manager. (Sun)

Former Chelsea and England defender John Terry's chances of becoming Aston Villa manager have increased as a result of Monaco's interest in Henry. (Times - subscription required)

Aston Villa's players are backing 37-year-old Terry, who was the Championship club's captain last season, to get the job. (Mirror)

Manchester City have an edge on their Premier League rivals if they wish to re-sign 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho - because of a buy-back clause they inserted into the deal when they sold him. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham will target Lyon and France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 21, in the January transfer window. (Mirror)

Liverpool's Alberto Moreno, 26, is on a list of left-backs being considered by Barcelona as a back up to Jordi Alba. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will personally scout Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 20, during the international break. (Telegraf, via Talksport)

Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 25, has split with his long-standing agent in a move which could spell a return to the Premier League. (Telegraph)

Salisbury FC and Novichok How Steve Claridge's club are offering city a relief from poisoning crisis

Manchester City plan to hold talks with Germany winger Leroy Sane, 22, over an extension to his contract. (Sun)

Christian Eriksen's agent says reports the 26-year-old Tottenham and Denmark playmaker has a chronic stomach injury are incorrect. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester United's summer transfer business may have been influenced by Brexit, according to one sports enterprise professor. (Manchester Evening News)

Argentina striker Mauro Icardi is yet to open talks with Inter Milan regarding an extension to his contract, which includes a £96m release clause, says his agent. (Tiki Taka, via Goal)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and Arsenal counterpart Unai Emery put their club rivalry aside to pass on their expertise at a Uefa coaching course. (Mail)

Danny Rose, the 28-year-old Tottenham left-back, has backed 22-year-old team-mate Harry Winks, dubbed the "little Iniesta", to solve England's search for a creative midfielder. (London Evening Standard)