Football gossip: Zidane, Mourinho, Pogba, Ndombele, Henry, Dembele, Ibrahimovic

Manchester United chiefs have urged Zinedine Zidane not to consider any other managerial vacancies while they decide on the future of Jose Mourinho. (Mirror)

United fans posed with a cardboard cut-out of former Real Madrid boss Zidane, 46, outside Old Trafford before Saturday's win over Newcastle. (Eurosport)

Manchester United could have to pay £29m to Mourinho if they sack the 55-year-old now, but that figure would reduce to just £10m if he sees out the season and United fail to finish in the Champions League positions. (Mirror)

Mourinho revealed he received a text message as a vote of confidence from the Manchester United board before the 3-2 comeback win against Newcastle. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester City will have to break their transfer record to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele after the French club placed a £70m valuation on the 21-year-old for the January transfer window. (Star)

Manchester United have told Paul Pogba he will not be sold in the January window, despite the 25-year-old France international's reported wish to join Barcelona after they expressed interest in the summer. (Mail)

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry is emerging as the early favourite to take over at Aston Villa after initial talks with the club's hierarchy. (Sunday Telegraph)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is thought to be interested in the Villa vacancy. (Star)

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele, 31, is not expected to discuss a new deal and is set to leave for free when his contract expires in the summer, with a move to China or the Middle East rumoured. (Sun)

Former Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, now with LA Galaxy, is "prepared to talk" to AC Milan about a return, according to his agent Mino Raiola. (Sun)

Arsenal could move for Porto captain Hector Herrera, 28, as a possible replacement for Aaron Ramsey, 27, who is expected to depart the Emirates Stadium either in January or next summer. (A Bola, via Football London)

Out-of-favour Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne, 27, is a January target for Leicester. (Mirror)

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says there is more to come from his side after they moved up to seventh in the Premier League table with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, extending their unbeaten run to six games. (Express and Star)

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted his Tottenham side must improve if they are to be Premier League contenders. (London Evening Standard)

