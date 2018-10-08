World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 1-7 October

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Las Vegas, United States, October 6: Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) and Conor McGregor face off at the start of their UFC lightweight championship bout at UFC 229(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

New York, United States, October 3: Luke Voit (left) of the New York Yankees dives into home plate ahead of Oakland Athletics catcher Jonathan Lucroy to score during their MLB Wildcard play-off game. (Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA)

Chicago, United States, October 7: Great Britain's Mo Farah leads a group of runners past the Chicago Theatre during the Chicago Marathon. Farah set a new European record as he secured his first marathon win. (Photo by Jim Young/AFP/Getty)

Barcelona, Spain, October 7: Frank Schuttert of the Netherlands clears an obstacle while riding Chianti's Champion in the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final. (Photo by Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images)

Blaenau Ffestiniog, Wales, October 5: Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala drives through heavy fog alongside co-driver Miikka Anttila on the Slate Mountain Stage during day two of the FIA World Rally Championship Great Britain (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Jungfraujoch, Switzerland, 4 October: Rory McIlroy plays a shot during a golf event on the Aletsch glacier. (Photo by Anthony Anex/EPA)

Torun, Poland, October 6: Britain's Tai Woffinden (centre) takes selfies with Poland's Bartosz Zmarzlik (left) and Sweden's Fredrik Lindgren after winning his third speedway world title to become the most decorated British rider of all time. His previous world titles came in 2013 and 2015. (Photo by Tytus Zmijewski/EPA)

Budapest, Hungary, October 6: Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom pours water over herself as she prepares to compete in the final of 100m Freestyle at the FINA Swimming World Cup (Photo by Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images)

Suzuka, Japan, 4 October: Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly lays flowers in memory of childhood friend Jules Bianchi before the Japanese Grand Prix. Bianchi crashed at the circuit in 2014, and died nine months later. (Photo by Andy Hone/LAT Images/REX/Shutterstock)

Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 6: The opening ceremony of the third Youth Olympic Games is capped off by the lighting of the rings by the Obelisco de Buenos Aires. (Photo by Fernando Oduber/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

