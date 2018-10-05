Football gossip: Mourinho, Neymar, Pogba, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Cahill

Senior Manchester United sources have indicated manager Jose Mourinho will be sacked this weekend, regardless of their result against Newcastle on Saturday. (Daily Mirror)

Paris St-Germain's Brazil playmaker Neymar has approached Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba over a potential move to the Ligue 1 champions as speculation continues over the 25-year-old France international's future. (Goal)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says the Eagles would be interested in signing Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, if the 22-year-old becomes available. (Talksport)

Arsenal will sign Atlanta United's 24-year-old Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron, according to the MLS club's president Darren Eales. (Fox Deportes USA, via Football London)

Chelsea and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 31, hopes to be offered a new deal at Stamford Bridge as his contract expires in the summer. (Guardian)

Chelsea and England defender Gary Cahill, 32, has hinted he is prepared to stay at Stamford Bridge for the rest of the season, having previously indicated he was looking to leave in January. (London Evening Standard)

Southampton want to sign Cahill. (Mirror)

Southampton are also hoping to fend off interest from Marseille and Lille in 17-year-old French winger Enzo Robise. (Sun)

Brentford manager Dean Smith says he has "no plans" to leave the club, after being linked with the vacancy at Aston Villa. (Birmingham Mail)

Newcastle board members, including managing director Lee Charnley, insist the club is still up for sale and remain focused on keeping manager Rafael Benitez. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Former Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan wants owner Mike Ashley to sell the club "to somebody who cares". (Talksport)

Everton boss Marco Silva says he will not consider making signings in January until he has been able to assess each member of his squad. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal's Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi says the squad are united in their desire for Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, to stay despite the collapse in contract talks between the club and the player. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says the Premier League champions will not face a tougher game this season than Sunday's trip to Liverpool. (ESPN)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold will face a test of a different kind on Monday - a chess match against world champion Magnus Carlsen. (Liverpool Echo)

Musician Noel Gallagher - a Manchester City fan - has quipped that Manchester United boss Joe Mourinho is doing a "great job". (Talksport)